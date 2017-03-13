The Florida Panthers are expecting be without defenceman Aaron Ekblad and forward Denis Malgin for seven to 10 days due to concussions.

#FlaPanthers Tom Rowe says Aaron Ekblad and Denis Malgin both out 7-10 days with concussions. Jakub Kindl in Tuesday v Leafs... — George 🌴Richards (@GeorgeRichards) March 13, 2017

Both players sustained concussions on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Ekblad, logged seven minutes and 38 seconds of ice time against the Lightning before leaving after a hit by Lightning centre Gabriel Dumont. He owns 10 goals and 21 points in 67 games this season.

Malgin, 20, has four goals and four assists in 42 games with the Panthers this season.

Panthers head coach Tom Rowe said Jakub Kindl would replace Ekblad in the lineup.

Ekblad also sustained a concussion while playing with Team North America at the World Cup of Hockey in September.