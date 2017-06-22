Chris Pronger has joined the Florida Panthers as Senior Advisor to President of Hockey Operations.

President of Hockey Ops and general manager Dale Tallon confirmed the move to reporters on a conference call Thursday.

The 42-year-old Pronger has been working in the NHL's Department of Player Safety.

Despite not having played since the 2011-12 season with the Philadelphia Flyers, Pronger's contract expired just this offseason.

The Hall of Fame defenceman had 157 goals, 541 assists, and 1,590 penalty minutes in 1,167 career games.