1h ago
Panthers hire Pronger in senior advisor role
TSN.ca Staff
Chris Pronger has joined the Florida Panthers as Senior Advisor to President of Hockey Operations.
President of Hockey Ops and general manager Dale Tallon confirmed the move to reporters on a conference call Thursday.
The 42-year-old Pronger has been working in the NHL's Department of Player Safety.
Despite not having played since the 2011-12 season with the Philadelphia Flyers, Pronger's contract expired just this offseason.
The Hall of Fame defenceman had 157 goals, 541 assists, and 1,590 penalty minutes in 1,167 career games.