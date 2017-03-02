Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo did not return Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers after the first intermission due to a lower-body injury.

Luongo was perfect in the first period, stopping all 13 shots by the Flyers. James Reimer has entered in relief.

The Panthers have announced Luongo will not return to the game.

#FlaPanthers Roberto Luongo (lower body) will not return tonight. — Florida Panthers PR (@FlaPanthersPR) March 3, 2017

The 37-year-old owns a 17-15-6 record this season with a 2.70 goals against average and a .914 save percentage.

He was forced to exit the Panthers' Feb. 15 win over the San Jose Sharks in the third period due to cramps.

Reimer owns a 12-8-4 record this season with a 2.46 GAA and a .919 save percentage.