SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is on the mend.

Newton threw passes to receivers during an individual period early in practice on Friday, according to the Charlotte Observer. However, Newton continued to be held out of team drills.

Newton had shoulder surgery in March to repair a partially torn rotator cuff and had not thrown in practice other than light warmup tosses since July 30. He did not play in the team's preseason opener Wednesday night against the Houston Texans.

It's unclear if Newton will play in the Aug. 19 preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.

