CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers coach Ron Rivera says quarterback Cam Newton is ahead of schedule in his rehab from shoulder surgery and is expected to begin throwing next week at minicamp.

Newton will start by throwing on a side field away from team drills under the supervision of head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion.

Newton has not thrown since undergoing surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff on his right shoulder in late March.

Rivera says Newton's rehab has gone well and that he is excited about what the quarterback is doing.

However, Rivera says he's not sure if veteran defensive end Julius Peppers or offensive lineman Michael Oher will participate in the three-day mandatory minicamp which begins June 13. The Panthers are resting the 37-year-old Peppers while Oher remains in the concussion protocol.

