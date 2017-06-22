The makeover in Florida could continue.

One day after losing Jonathan Marchesseault in the expansion draft, and trading Reilly Smith to the Vegas Golden Knights, another of their off-season signings from a year ago could be on the move.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Panthers are open to moving defenceman Jason Demers for the right price.

Demers signed a five-year, $22.5 million deal with the Panthers last year when assistant general managers Eric Joyce and Steve Werier were in charge. He still has four years at $4.5 million per season left on his deal.

In his first year with the Panthers, Demers finished with nine goals and 19 assists in 81 games.

The 29-year-old has 37 goals and 134 assists in 504 career games, split between the Panthers, Dallas Stars, and San Jose Sharks. 