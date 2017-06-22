The makeover in Florida could continue.

One day after losing Jonathan Marchesseault in the expansion draft, and trading Reilly Smith to the Vegas Golden Knights, another of their off-season signings from a year ago could be on the move.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Panthers are open to moving defenceman Jason Demers for the right price.

Not surprising given that he was left unprotected for the expansion draft, but the Panthers are open to moving Jason Demers for right price — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 22, 2017

Demers signed a five-year, $22.5 million deal with the Panthers last year when assistant general managers Eric Joyce and Steve Werier were in charge. He still has four years at $4.5 million per season left on his deal.

In his first year with the Panthers, Demers finished with nine goals and 19 assists in 81 games.

The 29-year-old has 37 goals and 134 assists in 504 career games, split between the Panthers, Dallas Stars, and San Jose Sharks.