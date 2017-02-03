Florida Panthers owner Vincent Viola has withdrawn his name from nomination to be Secretary of the Army in American President Donald Trump’s cabinet, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The report states Viola found it too difficult to severe ties with the businesses he has interest in, and as a result will step away from his appointment.

Viola founded Virtu Financial Inc, an electronic trading firm, and has interest in several other companies, according to the Bloomberg report.

The billionaire bought the Panthers in 2013. Minority owner Doug Cifu was to take Viola’s place as chairman of the team during Viola’s tenure with the US government.