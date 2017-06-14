The Florida Panthers announced on Wednesday that they've promoted Bryan McCabe to the team's director of player personnel.

The former NHL defenceman most recently served as the director of player development and has been with the team for the past five seasons.

"I am excited about continuing to take on more responsibility with the Panthers organization," said McCabe in a press release. "I have really enjoyed my time scouting and working with our prospects as Director of Player Development. While continuing to work with our prospects, I look forward to the challenge of my new role as we compete towards our goal of winning the Stanley Cup."

The 42-year-old played three seasons with the Panthers at the end of his career, amassing 28 goals and 76 assists over 199 games. He also served as the franchise's sixth captain.

"We are pleased to announce Bryan's new position as our club's director of player personnel," said general manager Dale Tallon. "Bryan has excelled in helping develop our prospects both on and off the ice, with many of our young guys becoming core players during his time with the club. He has earned the opportunity to take on an expanded role within our day-to-day hockey operations."

McCabe scored 145 goals and 383 assists over 1135 career games with the New York Islanders, Vancouver Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Panthers and New York Rangers. He also appeared in 56 playoff games, mostly with the Leafs.

The former second-round pick retired in 2011.