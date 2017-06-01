1h ago
Panthers sign Liiga top scorer Haapala
TSN.ca Staff
The Florida Panthers have signed the Finnish league's leading scorer last season, Henrik Haapala to a contract Thursday, according to multiple reports.
They also came to terms with their 2016 sixth-rounder, Maxim Mamin, who had been playing with CSKA Moscow.
Haapala led SM-liiga in scoring with 15 goals and 60 points in 51 games for Tappara Tampere last season.
According to CapFriendly, the 23-year-old Haapala signed a two-year entry level contract worth $925 thousand per season.
Listed at 5'8, Haapala played with Panthers star Aleksander Barkov in Finland in 2012-13.
Mamin had 12 goals and 25 points in 42 games in the KHL last season.