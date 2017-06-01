The Florida Panthers have signed the Finnish league's leading scorer last season, Henrik Haapala to a contract Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Henrik Haapala #Panthers

2 year Entry Level contract

$925,000 caphit ($832,500 Base + $92,500 SB)

+ $425,000 in Schedule 'A' bonuses https://t.co/RWsXvmQcnf — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) June 1, 2017

They also came to terms with their 2016 sixth-rounder, Maxim Mamin, who had been playing with CSKA Moscow.

Haapala led SM-liiga in scoring with 15 goals and 60 points in 51 games for Tappara Tampere last season.

Listed at 5'8, Haapala played with Panthers star Aleksander Barkov in Finland in 2012-13.

Mamin had 12 goals and 25 points in 42 games in the KHL last season.