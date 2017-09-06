P.A. Parenteau has accepted a professional tryout with the Detroit Red Wings, according to his agent Allan Walsh.

Forward PA Parenteau has accepted a PTO from the Detroit Red Wings. He's averaged 17 goals per season over the last 2 years. — Allan Walsh (@walsha) September 6, 2017

The 34-year-old scored 13 goals and added 15 assists over 67 games with the New Jersey Devils and Nashville Predators last season. The Preds acquired Parenteau at the Trade Deadline and he appeared in five playoff games during their run to the Stanley Cup Final.

Parenteau has 114 goals and 182 assists over 491 games with the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, Colorado Avalanche, Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, Devils and Predators.