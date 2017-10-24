Parise out 8 to 10 weeks after back surgery

Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks after undergoing surgery on his back.

The Wild announced Parise underwent successful microdisectomy surgery on Tuesday.

Parise, 33, was diagnosed with a herniated disk during the 2015-16 season and the injury flared up just prior to training camp. The team held him out of preseason games.

He remained injured for the start of the season but suffered a setback during practice last week and was shut down without a timetable for his return. Head coach Bruce Boudreau said Parise was feeling fine going into practice.

He has missed six straight games to begin the season.

Parise dealt with the injury last season, but was able to play through it for most of the year. He recorded 19 goals and 23 assists over 69 games.

Parise in Minnesota's highest-paid player, carrying a cap hit of $7.54 million through 2024-25.

The Wild will host the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday Night at the Xcel Energy Centre.