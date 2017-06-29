ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ben Revere scored the winning run from second base on a passed ball and a throwing error by catcher Yasmani Grandal, and the Los Angeles Angels blew a ninth-inning lead before beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Cameron Maybin ended up with a walk-off strikeout of sorts when Grandal lost control of Pedro Baez's third strike and then put his throw over Chase Utley's head at first, allowing Revere to score in bizarre fashion.

Grandal had just hit a tying homer off Cam Bedrosian (2-0) with two outs in the ninth for the Dodgers, but the Angels rallied against Baez (2-1) to send the NL leaders to just their third loss in 20 games.

Andrelton Simmons hit a two-run homer in the sixth for the Angels.