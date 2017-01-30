QUEBEC — Gabe Vilardi scored on his Windsor Spitfires teammate Michael DiPietro to break a tie and help Team Cherry to a 7-5 victory over Team Orr in the Canadian Top Prospects game Monday night before 9,707 fans at the Centre Videotron.

Team Cherry captain Nolan Patrick of the Brandon Wheat Kings, ranked first for the NHL draft by NHL Central Scouting, had two assists while his Team Orr and Halifax Mooseheads counterpart Nico Hischier, ranked second, had a goal and two helpers.

Isaac Ratchiffe of the Guelph Storm, Antoine Morand of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, MacKenzie Entwistle of the Hamilton Bulldogs, Maxime Comtois of the Victoriaville Tigres and Owen Tippett of the Missisauga Steelheads also scored for Team Cherry. Jake Leschyshyn added an empty net goal. Henri Jokiharju had three assists.

Sasha Chmelevski of the Ottawa 67s, Michael Rasmussen of the Tri-City Americans, Kailer Yamamoto of the Spokane Chiefs and Stelio Mattheos had the other goals for Team Orr.

Cherry outshot Orr 36-35.

Ratcliffe chopped the puck out of a scramble to beat Alex d'Orio of the Saint John Sea Dogs on a power play 6:59 in to the game but Chmelevski stole a puck from Artyom Minulin of the Swift Current Broncos and scored at 8:36.

Morand put in a rebound at 12:35 and Rasmussen banged in a nifty behind the back pass from Cody Glass of the Portland Winterhawks at 16:19.

Patrick lost the puck off the end of his stick in the Orr zone and Nikita Popugaev of the Prince George Cougars sent Hischier in on a breakaway to deke Ian Scott of the Prince Albert Raiders 4:55 into the second. Only nine seconds later, Entwhistle jumped on a loose puck and scored.

Patrick slipped a pass to Tippett and Comtois put in his rebound on a man advantage at 8:09, but only 46 seconds later Yamamota buried a wrist shot after taking a drop pass from Hischier on a rush.

At 11:08, the goalies changed. Michael DiPietro of Windsor went in the Orr net for d'Orio, who allowed four goals on 19 shots while Stuart Skinner of the Lethbridge Hurricanes replaced Scott, who gave up four of 17.

Vilardi put Team Cherry ahead at 17:24 after a point shot took an odd bounce fooled DiPietro. Tippett took a feed from Patrick and slid the puck in on a power play 11:28 into the third.

Team Orr had pulled DiPietro when Mattheos scored at 18:10.

The game featured 40 of the top players eligible for the NHL draft in June from the three Canadian major junior leagues.

A moment of silence was held before the game for the victims of the attack on a Quebec City mosque on Sunday night.