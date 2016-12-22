The New England Patriots return to top spot in the TSN.ca NFL Power Rankings, flip-flopping spots with the Dallas Cowboys.

There haven’t been significant changes at the top of the table, so the Patriots and Cowboys are the teams to catch, though both have had some vulnerability revealed in recent weeks.

Teams rising include the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers, while the Detroit Lions and Washington are falling.

New England Patriots

THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 2 RECORD: 12-2

PF: 365 PA: 233

YDS/GM: 389.9 YDSA/GM: 336.0 TO DIFF: +6

With five straight wins, including back-to-back wins over Baltimore and Denver most recently, the Patriots are back into the top spot. It’s still a work in progress figuring out how they will move the ball without Rob Gronkowski, but they have been able to spread it around, with RB Dion Lewis taking on a bigger role.

Key Injuries: T Nate Solder (biceps), TE Rob Gronkowski (back).

Dallas Cowboys

THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 1 RECORD: 12-2

PF: 366 PA: 258

YDS/GM: 389.8 YDSA/GM: 345.6 TO DIFF: +5

Rebounded with a win over Tampa Bay this week, but they were coming off a 10-7 loss at the Giants, a game that showed some warts on rookie QB Dak Prescott. The Cowboys are still very good, obviously, but Prescott’s play is critical and that’s a lot of pressure on a rookie because it’s especially rare to be a Super Bowl contender in this position.

Key Injuries: G La’El Collins (toe), CB Morris Claiborne (sports hernia).

Oakland Raiders

THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 3 RECORD: 11-3

PF: 377 PA: 336

YDS/GM: 377.8 YDSA/GM: 375.9 TO DIFF: +15

The Raiders escaped with a narrow win at San Diego, and that follows up a loss at Kansas City. They’re still contenders, but there is some vulnerability, particularly with Derek Carr’s production (330 yards, 1 TD in the past two games) sliding lately.

Key Injuries: S Karl Joseph (toe), DT Stacy McGee (ankle).

Seattle Seahawks

THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 4 RECORD: 9-4-1

PF: 298 PA: 235

YDS/GM: 353.4 YDSA/GM: 319.7 TO DIFF: -1

Bad losses have followed the Seahawks lately – at Tampa Bay and at Green Bay – but they have delivered lopsided wins after those losses. It seems that the home version of the Seahawks is a Super Bowl contender, but the road team is eminently beatable.

Key Injuries: RB C.J. Prosise (shoulder), S Earl Thomas (fibula).

Atlanta Falcons

THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 5 RECORD: 9-5

PF: 469 PA: 358

YDS/GM: 412.9 YDSA/GM: 368.9 TO DIFF: +8

When it looked like the Falcons season was in a bit of trouble, they responded with blowout wins against patsies from Los Angeles and San Francisco, even with recent injuries to wide receivers Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu.

Key Injuries: None.

Le'Veon Bell is leading the way for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh Steelers

THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 7 RECORD: 9-5

PF: 341 PA: 276

YDS/GM: 374.6 YDSA/GM: 334.1 TO DIFF: +3

With five straight wins, the Steelers are pushing back into the playoff picture. The passing game hasn’t been as dominant as it was last season or even earlier this season, but it’s always nice to be able to fall back on RB Le’Veon Bell, who has accumulated 954 yards over the past five games.

Key Injuries: DE Cameron Heyward (hamstring).

Kansas City Chiefs

THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 6 RECORD: 10-4

PF: 319 PA: 274

YDS/GM: 331.4 YDSA/GM: 375.1 TO DIFF: +13

The Chiefs aren’t quite as explosive offensively as other top teams, but they’re getting there. TE Travis Kelce has been putting up big numbers (491 receiving yards in the past five games) and WR Tyreek Hill has added a whole new dimension.

Key Injuries: RB Jamaal Charles (knee).

Baltimore Ravens

THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 11 RECORD: 8-6

PF: 306 PA: 263

YDS/GM: 347.1 YDSA/GM: 312.6 TO DIFF: +6

The Ravens have won five of seven, and their road to 10 wins runs through Pittsburgh and Cincinnati in the final two weeks of the season. WR Mike Wallace has 963 receiving yards, looking like it will be his first 1,000-yard season since 2011.

Key Injuries: TE Ben Watson (Achilles).

New York Giants

THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 9 RECORD: 10-4

PF: 272 PA: 250

YDS/GM: 320.6 YDSA/GM: 347.5 TO DIFF: -3

Eight wins in the past nine games for the G-Men, though this team is not dominating its way through this hot streak. QB Eli Manning hasn’t thrown for more than 260 yards in each of the past eight games.

Key Injuries: DE Jason Pierre-Paul (sports hernia).

The Packers are surging late in the season.

Green Bay Packers

THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 15 RECORD: 8-6

PF: 363 PA: 339

YDS/GM: 364.6 YDSA/GM: 354.9 TO DIFF: +5

Four straight wins puts the Packers into the thick of the playoff picture and after all the trouble they have had finding a runner, it turns out that sometimes WR Ty Montgomery might be their best answer – he ran for 162 yards on 16 carries at Chicago last week, which is a nice complement to vintage performances from QB Aaron Rodgers.

Key Injuries: RB Eddie Lacy (ankle), OLB Nick Perry (fingers).

Detroit Lions

THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 8 RECORD: 9-5

PF: 301 PA: 285

YDS/GM: 335.3 YDSA/GM: 346.6 TO DIFF: +2

The Lions had won five straight before losing 17-6 at the Giants, and trouble in the running game due to injuries is something of a concern. It’s been by committee for most of the season, but injuries have cut into the committee members available.

Key Injuries: RB Ameer Abdullah (foot), RB Theo Riddick (wrist).

Denver Broncos

THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 10 RECORD: 8-6

PF: 299 PA: 258

YDS/GM: 326.7 YDSA/GM: 310.9 TO DIFF: +2

Trouble for the Broncos, as they have lost three of four, scoring a total of 13 points in the past two losses (at Tennessee and at home to New England). The path to the playoffs isn’t easy, especially for a slumping team, with a visit to Kansas City and a home game against Oakland left on the schedule.

Key Injuries: RB C.J. Anderson (knee).

Miami Dolphins

THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 13 RECORD: 9-5

PF: 315 PA: 314

YDS/GM: 325.0 YDSA/GM: 366.9 TO DIFF: +5

The Dolphins have won eight of the past nine games, but now their hopes rest on the arm of QB Matt Moore, which was fine last week against the Jets, as he was 12 of 18 for 236 yards with four touchdown passes in his first start since 2011. Still, there is some uncertainty over whether he can keep this ball rolling.

Key Injuries: TE Jordan Cameron (concussion), S Reshad Jones (shoulder), QB Ryan Tannehill (knee).

DeMarco Murray is carrying the mail for the Titans.

Tennessee Titans

THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 16 RECORD: 8-6

PF: 340 PA: 323

YDS/GM: 373.5 YDSA/GM: 358.3 TO DIFF: 0

The Titans have won three straight, including back-to-back wins over Denver and Kansas City. Second-year QB Marcus Mariota has been good, but RB DeMarco Murray has been a beast, gaining 1,585 yards from scrimmage, and rookie RB Derrick Henry has been a strong complement in the second half of the season, rushing for 251 yards (4.7 ypc) in the past six games.

Key Injuries: S Rashad Johnson (neck).

Washington

THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 12 RECORD: 7-6-1

PF: 345 PA: 343

YDS/GM: 406.6 YDSA/GM: 375.4 TO DIFF: -2

Three losses in the past four games puts Washington’s playoff hopes on the ropes. That tie at Cincinnati could have worked as a tie-breaker in their favour, but now that they can only reach nine wins, it looks like it could be enough to leave Washington on the outside looking in, even if they win their last two games.

Key Injuries: FS DeAngelo Hall (knee).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 14 RECORD: 8-6

PF: 313 PA: 322

YDS/GM: 349.5 YDSA/GM: 366.8 TO DIFF: +3

Sunday’s loss at Dallas snapped a five-game winning streak. A 10-win season remains possible, with a visit to New Orleans and home game against Carolina remaining, and that’s a serious step forward in QB Jameis Winston’s second season. Oddly, star WR Mike Evans has seen his role reduced – 11 catches on 22 targets for 139 yards over the past three games.

Key Injuries: WR Vincent Jackson (knee), G J.R. Sweezy (back).

Indianapolis Colts

THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 17 RECORD: 6-6

PF: 362 PA: 339

YDS/GM: 361.1 YDSA/GM: 370.9 TO DIFF: -2

Indy’s season is likely on the line with this week’s visit to Oakland. They might be the best team in the AFC South, but they’re also going to need help if they are going to hurdle Houston and Tennessee.

Key Injuries: ILB D’Qwell Jackson (suspension).

Minnesota Vikings

THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 19 RECORD: 7-7

PF: 264 PA: 259

YDS/GM: 301.5 YDSA/GM: 311.9 TO DIFF: +9

After winning the first five games of the season, the Vikings have lost seven of nine and are hoping (perhaps against hope) that RB Adrian Peterson will be capable of playing at Green Bay this week. Seems less than ideal to bring Peterson back if he’s anything less than 100%.

Key Injuries: RB Adrian Peterson (knee), QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee), LT Ryan Kalil (hip), S Harrison Smith (ankle).

Buffalo Bills

THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 18 RECORD: 7-7

PF: 358 PA: 314

YDS/GM: 346.2 YDSA/GM: 349.2 TO DIFF: +8

The vultures are swirling around head coach Rex Ryan, even though a .500 record doesn’t seem to be especially disastrous given the talent on hand. Would winning the last two games, against Miami and at the Jets, be enough to save his job?

Key Injuries: T Cordy Glenn (ankle), S Aaron Williams (concussion).

Tom Savage takes over at quarterback for the Texans.

Houston Texans

THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 21 RECORD: 8-6

PF: 250 PA: 294

YDS/GM: 321.1 YDSA/GM: 306.5 TO DIFF: -8

A couple of narrow wins keep the Texans in the playoff hunt, somewhat surprisingly. Even more surprising is that last week’s win was orchestrated by QB Tom Savage (23 for 36, 260 yards), who is now due to make his first career start against Cincinnati.

Key Injuries: DE J.J. Watt (back), T Derek Newton (knees).

New Orleans Saints

THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 20 RECORD: 6-8

PF: 406 PA: 392

YDS/GM: 423.3 YDSA/GM: 370.9 TO DIFF: -4

After a couple weeks of offensive struggles, the Saints won an old-fashioned shootout, 48-41, at Arizona last week. It’s that kind of firepower that makes them dangerous in any given week, but also the kind of inconsistency that makes them a below-average team.

Key Injuries: S Kenny Vaccaro (suspension).

Carolina Panthers

THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 26 RECORD: 6-8

PF: 337 PA: 352

YDS/GM: 347.3 YDSA/GM: 360.6 TO DIFF: +1

The Panthers have underperformed their talent this season, but they showed Washington that they were plenty lively for a road upset Monday night. Something for Atlanta and Tampa Bay to be concerned about in the last couple weeks of the season.

Key Injuries: C Ryan Kalil (shoulder).

Arizona Cardinals

THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 22 RECORD: 5-8-1

PF: 340 PA: 325

YDS/GM: 368.1 YDSA/GM: 312.1 TO DIFF: -1

Quite likely the biggest disappointment in the league this season (I had the Cardinals ranked ahead of the Panthers in the preseason and they are likely 1-2 on the Disappointment Scale), the Cardinals have lost four of five to put the final nail in the coffin of their season.

Key Injuries: T Jared Veldheer (triceps).

Cincinnati Bengals

THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 24 RECORD: 5-8-1

PF: 288 PA: 293

YDS/GM: 360.4 YDSA/GM: 359.1 TO DIFF: +2

The Bengals have won two of three and were competitive in last week’s loss to the Steelers. The return of A.J. Green should make them a lively opponent in the final two weeks of the season.

Key Injuries: RB Gio Bernard (knee).

San Diego Chargers

THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 23 RECORD: 5-9

PF: 366 PA: 366

YDS/GM: 353.9 YDSA/GM: 352.7 TO DIFF: -5

San Diego is fading, with three straight losses and injuries to some of their most skilled players, though they should be able to escape that nosedive this week with a visit to winless Cleveland.

Key Injuries: WR Keenan Allen (knee), RB Melvin Gordon (knee).

Philadelphia Eagles

THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 25 RECORD: 5-9

PF: 316 PA: 299

YDS/GM: 340.4 YDSA/GM: 344.2 TO DIFF: +2

Last week’s one-point loss at Baltimore was the fifth straight defeat for the Eagles. One positive is TE Zach Ertz, who has 25 catches for 271 yards and a touchdown in the past three games.

Key Injuries: None.

New York Jets

THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 29 RECORD: 4-10

PF: 242 PA: 358

YDS/GM: 335.7 YDSA/GM: 351.7 TO DIFF: -19

RB Bilal Powell has been a spare part for most of the season, but has put up 341 yards on 61 touches in the past two weeks.

Key Injuries: WR Eric Decker (hip), QB Geno Smith (knee), C Nick Mangold (ankle).

Los Angeles Rams

THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 27 RECORD: 4-10

PF: 197 PA: 328

YDS/GM: 278.8 YDSA/GM: 337.5 TO DIFF: -10

The Rams have lost nine of the past 10 games and that cost Jeff Fisher his job as head coach. It would seem to be a pretty good gig for anyone coming in, since the Rams have the league’s worst offence by quite a bit – nowhere to go but up.

Key Injuries: None.

Chicago Bears

THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 28 RECORD: 3-11

PF: 248 PA: 320

YDS/GM: 351.6 YDSA/GM: 335.4 TO DIFF: -11

The Bears have lost five of six, but they have some positives to take from their late-season performance. Notably, it would be the play of QB Matt Barkley, who may not be great, but looked all right throwing for 362 yards against the Packers last week.

Key Injuries: WR Kevin White (fibula), QB Jay Cutler (shoulder), ILB Jerrell Freeman (suspension).

Jacksonville Jaguars

THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 30 RECORD: 2-12

PF: 260 PA: 359

YDS/GM: 319.6 YDSA/GM: 321.4 TO DIFF: -16

Nine straight losses for the Jaguars, after last week’s one-point defeat at Houston, with QB Blake Bortles throwing for 92 yards. This has been some regression from last season’s 35-touchdown performance for the third-year quarterback.

Key Injuries: None.

San Francisco 49ers

THIS WEEK: 31 LAST WEEK: 31 RECORD: 1-13

PF: 264 PA: 434

YDS/GM: 311.0 YDSA/GM: 424.9 TO DIFF: -3

The Niners have lost 13 straight since their Week One win over the Rams, and they meet up again this week, with both teams in a miserable state.

Key Injuries: None.

Cleveland Browns

THIS WEEK: 32 LAST WEEK: 32 RECORD: 0-14

PF: 220 PA: 408

YDS/GM: 306.3 YDSA/GM: 400.8 TO DIFF: -10

The winless Browns are going to be hard-pressed to avoid infamy with San Diego and Pittsburgh left on the schedule. Best of luck fixing this mess.

Key Injuries: G Joel Bitonio (foot), CB Jordan Poyer (kidney).

