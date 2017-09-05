Since the National Football League realigned before the 2000 season, the AFC East has been won all but three times by the New England Patriots in the following 17 seasons.

If the division is considered the Pats' playground, it doesn't look like that viewpoint will be changing with the 2017 season. The new season finds the Pats in a familiar position - head and shoulders the top team in the AFC East, unlikely to face any kind of challenge to their supremacy from the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills or New York Jets.

Outside of the Pats, the other three teams in the division face uphill battles to make the playoffs with Todd Bowles and the Jets looking at a daunting task, perhaps, to even win multiple games.

New England Patriots

Pats preparing for life without Brady ESPN's Max Kellerman connects New England's decision to hold onto Jimmy Garoppolo, instead of Jacoby Brissett, with Tom Brady's career trajectory.

As easy as it is to hate Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, they command your respect because they don’t stop winning.

They didn’t stop winning down 28-3 in the Super Bowl in February and don’t appear ready to stop any time soon. Simply put, the Pats are the class of the AFC East – a refrain you’ve heard too many times to count over the past two decades – and could (maybe even should) be on course for another Super Bowl appearance.

While the loss of Julian Edelman – felled by a torn ACL in the preseason – will hurt, the ageless Tom Brady now has Brandin Cooks at his disposal and with him the most talented wideout he’s worked with since the arrival of Randy Moss in 2007. Already a 1,000-yard receiver, Cooks can emerge as one of the league’s finest with Brady as either a deep threat, in traffic or as a slot option. With Edelman gone, last year’s standout rookie, Malcolm Mitchell, will be expected to step up. Phillip Dorsett comes aboard from the Indianapolis Colts and could feature on the outside. A healthy Rob Gronkowski – a rarity these days, it seems – remains the best tight end in the league, while the introduction of Dwayne Allen offsets the departure of Martellus Bennett and allows Josh McDaniels to continue to run two tight-end sets.

The backfield will be run (pardon the pun) by committee again. While LeGarrette Blount is gone, the Pats did a shrewd bit of business in signing restricted free agent Mike Gillislee from the Buffalo Bills for a modest fifth-round pick as compensation. A pedal-to-the-medal back without a lot of flash, Gillislee, who had eight touchdowns a season ago, could prove himself a touchdown poacher in the mold of Blount. But touches for Gillislee are far from guaranteed with Rex Burkhead, James White and Dion Lewis all looking for an opportunity to emerge as top dog.

Of course, the offence will once again come down to Brady. Now 40, Brady has yet to show any signs of deteriorating – speed was never a part of his game – and says he intends to play for years to come. But with Jimmy Garoppolo waiting patiently in the wings and yet to be moved for the first-round pick he can command, the Pats know that Brady won’t be around forever.

On the other side of the ball, the Pats have one of the best cornerback combos in the league in Malcolm Butler and the newly arrived Stephon Gilmore. But they should enjoy it while they can. Butler was rumoured to have been potential compensation in the Cooks deal for the New Orleans Saints and contract talks have gone nowhere, so it’s likely he walks after this season. Still, Butler showed up for voluntary workouts and won’t let any contract uncertainty affect his play.

Throughout his years in Buffalo, Gilmore has been a feast-or-famine corner. When he’s on his game, he’s among the league’s best. But it's the times he’s not and looks lost when it becomes a problem. The Pats are paying $13 million a season for the former and not the latter. Depth at the position could be an issue with Cyrus Jones out for the season with a torn ACL. As for the rest of the secondary, the Pats retain a solid, if unspectacular crew of safeties led by Patrick Chung.

The Pats’ defence allowed the most points in the NFL a season ago. While a potent offence provides cover for that, Matt Patricia wants to see an improvement this season.

Though not the toughest schedule on paper, the Pats won’t be dealing with pushovers, including back-to-back dates on the road against AFC Title contenders in the Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos. But with confidence in going 6-0 in the division and a weak back end of the schedule – outside of a Week 15 game with Pittsburgh Steelers, five of the Pats’ final six games are divisional – the Pats should be looking at a ninth straight AFC East crown.

Miami Dolphins

NFL: Dolphins 30, Vikings 9 David Fales threw three touchdown passes and Kenyan Drake ran one in for the Dolphins, as both teams finish the preseason at 2-2.

Whether they want to or not, the Miami Dolphins must now consider a future without Ryan Tannehill.

Signed to a six-year, $96-million extension in 2015, the 29-year-old Tannehill was envisioned to be the Dolphins’ quarterback of the present and future, but an ACL injury has thrown that into doubt.

Clearly talented, yet inconsistent for the first four seasons of his career, Tannehill learned to thrive under new head coach Adam Gase and helped lead the Dolphins to their first playoff appearance in eight years with a 10-win campaign in 2016. In Week 14, though, the former Texas A&M pivot was taken down low by Calais Campbell in a win over the Arizona Cardinals and incurred a sprained ACL. He missed the rest of the season and the Dolphins – with Matt Moore under centre – were first-round fodder for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While Tannehill was lucky enough to avoid surgery at the time, an aggravation of that ACL injury in early August meant his 2017 season would be over before it started. In his stead, the Dolphins have turned to the thought-to-have-been-retired Jay Cutler.

Now 34, the mercurial Cutler hopes to find the chemistry he once had with Gase – his former offensive coordinator when the pair was with the Chicago Bears. The question is, is that possible? Cutler prospered in the run-and-screen style of offence Gase prefers – his passer rating of 92.3 in 2015 was a career high – and did so with a less talented crew than the one he has at his disposal with the Dolphins. While the Dolphins’ offensive line remains suspect – something that Cuter is frankly used to – the Vandy alum has an array of skilled passing options.

Kenny Stills returns after testing the free-agent market, following a season where he averaged 17.3 yards per catch. Jarvis Landry, the first-ever Dolphins wideout to post back-to-back 1,000-yards receiving seasons, looks to build upon a breakout campaign in a contract year. DeVante Parker, who’s yet to justify his 14th overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft, knows that the clock is ticking when it comes to earning his fifth-year option. At tight end, Julius Thomas will try to recapture the form he showed with the Denver Broncos that earned him the big contract from which the Jacksonville Jaguars released him.

The backfield belongs to Jay Ajayi. It seems almost ludicrous now that Arian Foster was the team’s feature back at the start of last season with the way Ajayi came on en route to 1,272-yard rushing season. The one thing Gase and the Dolphins will need out of the Brit is more consistency. While his season numbers were gaudy, almost half of his yards rushing (624) came in a combined three games. Outside of that trio of games where he broke 200 yards, he only rushed for 100 yards one other time and was particularly ineffective in the playoff game against the Steelers.

With Vance Joseph leaving to take over the Denver Broncos, linebackers coach Matt Burke assumes defensive coordinator’s duties and inherits a crew with a lot to like, but with clear deficiencies that need to be addressed.

While breakout defensive end Andre Branch returns, the ageless Cameron Wake is locked up, Kiko Alonso – who led the team with 117 tackles – is looking like the player he was in his rookie season with the Buffalo Bills and Lawrence Timmons’s arrival brings stability at middle linebacker, this defence must improve on its fourth-worst yards allowed mark that it held last season if the Dolphins intend to grab back-to-back playoff spots for the first time since 2000 and 2001.

In looking at the Dolphins’ schedule, that postseason berth might not come easily. Miami has the sixth-most difficult slate of games according to strength of schedule. Their stretch following their Week 11 bye could go a long way in determining whether or not this is a playoff team. Their two games with the New England Patriots are sandwiched in between a visit from Joseph and the Broncos and then the Dolphins finish the season with trips to Buffalo and the Kansas City Chiefs before finishing the season at home to the Bills.

It will become evident rather quickly for the Dolphins if Cutler should have ever ventured from the broadcast booth back onto the field.

Buffalo Bills

The beautiful thing about writing for the web is the ability to update a story in a manner that simply isn’t afforded to print.

Case in point, writing a season preview for the Buffalo Bills has turned into a nightmare for anybody on a print deadline. Chances are that whatever was turned in has already been made irrelevant with the flurry of roster moves that new general manager Brandon Beane made late into training camp. Hell, this might get edited a few times between the time it’s being written and when you’re actually reading it.

Not only are the Bills are a very different team than the one they were at the end of last season, they’re a very different club than they were last month.

Beane and new head coach Sean McDermott are putting their stamp on this Bills team and the idea is short-term pain will mean long-term gain. For a team that has missed the playoffs in 17 consecutive seasons – the longest such streak in North American sports – what’s another year of mediocrity if there’s a plan in place to end it for good?

After head coach Rex Ryan and general manager Doug Whaley were shown the door, Beane and McDermott have aggressively reshaped the Bills’ roster, including moving out players once seen as franchise cornerstones.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins, whose promise has never been fully realized thanks to injury, was traded to the Los Angeles Rams for serviceable cornerback E.J. Gaines. Taken with the fourth overall selection in the 2014 NFL Draft after trading up with the Cleveland Browns, the writing was on the wall for Watkins when his fifth-option was declined in May.

Ronald Darby, a corner whose play has oscillated wildly from excellent to nearly invisible over his two years, was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles. Linebacker Reggie Ragland, whose rookie year was erased by an ACL tear, was shunted off to the Kansas City Chiefs. If there’s something in former College Football Playoff-winning OSU quarterback Cardale Jones, the Bills won’t find out because he’s off to the Los Angeles Chargers.

What the Bills have is enough talent to be respectable, but barring career years from a number of players, not enough of it to be a playoff team.

LeSean McCoy will likely challenge for a rushing title this season as the linchpin of Buffalo’s offence. It will be interesting to see how McCoy adapts to offensive coordinator Rick Dennison’s new-look offence featuring two-back sets and outside zone running. Tyrod Taylor – currently dealing with a concussion – is a fine game manager, but will need to show more poise in the pocket and hope to develop rapport with what is essentially an all-new receivers corps with the likes Jordan Matthews, Corey Brown, second-round pick Zay Jones and Andre Holmes. Some additional production from big-money tight end Charles Clay, whose tenure in Buffalo thus far has been underwhelming, would be welcome.

The defence, now led by Leslie Frazier, is a work in progress. The front seven is solid with the underrated Jerry Hughes and second-year man Shaq Lawson at the edges. A motivated Marcell Dareus remains one of the best nose tackles in the NFL. The loss of Stephon Gilmore in free agency, though, leaves a weakened secondary where first-round pick Tre’Davious White will be a Day One starter at corner. As always for the Bills, indiscipline looms large. Though they improved last season going from the most penalized team to only the 10th most penalized, another step forward will be needed to keep this team in any kind of playoff contention.

But a difficult schedule might preclude that anyway. After a Week 1 game against the lowly New York Jets, the Bills have consecutive dates with the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders (with a Week 6 bye thrown in). If the Bills can’t weather that early storm, their already slim postseason hopes could evaporate in a hurry.

New York Jets

Imperfection - By Bruce Arthur The New York Jets are expected to be, not just among the worst teams in the league again, but some people are predicting they could be among the worst teams to ever suit up in the NFL. Can they pull off the winless season? Bruce Arthur takes a closer look.

Todd Bowles has one of the most unenviable jobs in football.

At the helm of what is arguably the worst team in football and quite possibly the worst NFL team in recent memory, it will be difficult for Bowles to establish tangible benchmarks for his New York Jets.

While a winless season isn’t a prospect that any coach wants to consider, it’s a very realistic possibility for Bowles.

A cynic could call what the Jets are doing this season “tanking.” David Harris, Eric Decker, Darrelle Revis, Brandon Marshall and Nick Mangold were all released. Sheldon Richardson was traded to the Seattle Seahawks. Sure, the Jets have saved quite a bit of money through the process, but it’s left the club with few veterans and a ton of question marks when it comes to potential playmakers.

It was a minor surprise that the Jets didn’t draft a quarterback this past spring, so Josh McCown is the man behind centre for the time being with Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty waiting in the wings. None is an inspired choice. McCown is 38 and on his 10th team, Petty has never panned out and Hackenberg is quickly approaching bust territory after a dreadful camp and preseason.

The team’s wideout situation is equally dire. Quincy Enunwa, who showed promise in 2016, went down with a season-ending neck injury in August, leaving the club bereft of quality at the position. Jermaine Kearse, acquired from Seattle for Richardson, went to being on the verge of getting cut by the Seahawks to potentially a top option with the Jets. Robby Anderson and ArDarius Stewart will have the opportunity to impress. Austin Seferian-Jenkins could never put it together for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the tight end now has the chance to kick start his career at the Meadowlands on a team crying out for help.

Matt Forte, who will split duties with Bilal Powell, remains a steady contributor in the backfield. Still, it’s not difficult to envision the two-time Pro Bowler finishing his season elsewhere.

On the other side of the ball, first-round pick out of LSU, Jamal Adams gets the chance to contribute immediately in a new-look secondary at strong safety. He’ll be paired with another freshman in Marcus Maye, while Morris Claiborne gets a chance to shake his injury-prone label with a fresh start outside of Dallas at corner. On the other side is Buster Skrine, who’s probably more effective in the slot.

In the front seven, it’s a big season for Mo Wilkerson, who had a down 2016 after signing a big contract the previous off-season. Another poor showing could result in the Jets cutting bait at the end of this year. Leonard Williams, who seemed like a luxury pick when he was taken sixth overall in 2015, now becomes a key cog at defensive end and is easily the best lineman on the team. One of the areas that the Jets could have a great deal of trouble with is the outside pass rush.

In looking at the schedule, there is a pair of consecutive games that the Jets will have circled in early October – a home date with the Jacksonville Jaguars and a trip to the Cleveland Browns. Not only do these two games represent the team’s best chances for wins this season, there is the opportunity for an unlikely winning streak.

No matter how small, any kind of victory for the Jets this season will be a welcome one.