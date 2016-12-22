FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New Patriots receiver Michael Floyd said he's trying to learn from his mistakes following an arrest on charges of driving under the influence earlier this month that led to him being waived by the Arizona Cardinals.

In his first comments since being claimed off waivers by New England, Floyd said Thursday he's trying not to think about the Dec. 12 incident in Scottsdale, Arizona, in which he was found asleep behind the wheel of his SUV with a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.

Arizona's legal limit for alcohol is .08; A police report revealed Floyd's blood-alcohol level was measured at .217.

Floyd also had three alcohol-related incidents involving police when he was in college at Notre Dame, including a DUI arrest.

He says he recognizes that he only has a certain amount of chances and said that he's made promises to both the Patriots and himself that it won't happen again.

Floyd was inactive last week at Denver. The Patriots (12-2) host the Jets (4-10) on Saturday.

"I think in life, everyone makes mistakes. And I think right now it's about learning from that mistake," Floyd said. "I think I couldn't be in a better position right now with this team. The guys that they have around here, just keeping me focused and working hard."

Floyd said he has stayed off social media and had not seen the video of the incident.

"I'm trying not to think about it, on account of the coaches and players that's on the team trying to keep focused," he said.

"I'm trying to keep myself focused on the task at hand which is playing on Saturday and getting ready for that. That's all I've been doing so far."

But he also said he's aware that following his previous incidents, his margin for error is finite.

"I think being in the NFL and being in this spotlight, obviously people see you differently," Floyd said.

"You only have a certain amount of chances. I think this, them bringing me in here, those kind of mistakes can't happen when you're in the spotlight."

Asked about comments that Cardinals president Michael Bidwill made recently about being disappointed that Floyd didn't show more remorse when the team initially spoke with him after his arrest, Floyd said he holds no ill will.

"I love that organization. I love Mr. Bidwill. He treated me very well," Floyd said.

Coach Bill Belichick has said little on what went into the decision to sign Floyd, saying that he wouldn't comment on an ongoing legal situation.

But he did acknowledge Thursday that prior to claiming him off waivers he was unaware of the extent of Floyd's blood-alcohol content during his arrest.

Certainly from a football standpoint, with the addition of the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Floyd, the Patriots are hoping to gain depth to their receiving group. Danny Amendola is recovering from an ankle injury and tight end Rob Gronkowski is on injured reserve following back surgery.

Quarterback Tom Brady said Floyd has been doing as much as possible to get up to speed.

"I think it's just you've got to put the time in. I don't think it's an easy thing to do by any stretch," Brady said.

"We're pretty late in the year, but we'll do the things that he's confident in and that the coaches are confident he can do well and we'll see if we can go do something positive."

As far as proving that he is worthy of this latest opportunity, Floyd said it will begin by getting involved in the New England community.

"I'm excited, I couldn't be in a better place," he said. "Being on a different team you see how they do things or how they go about it and how they win all the time. I'm grateful to be here on a winning team."

