1h ago
Patriots QB Brady voted best player by peers
TSN.ca Staff
Tom Brady was voted the league’s best player in the NFL Network’s annual Top 100 Players poll. The annual poll is voted on by players throughout the league, with 902 players participating.
It was the second time Brady was ranked No. 1 overall in the poll after he finished first in the inaugural rankings in 2001. This year also marks the first time a player has been voted first overall for the second time.
The New England Patriots quarterback has never appeared outside the Top 5 in the poll’s seven-year run.
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller was voted second, followed by Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones third, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown fourth, and Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack rounding out the Top 5.