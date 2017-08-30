The defending-champion New England Patriots open on top of the TSN.ca NFL Power Rankings, ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers.

There is nothing automatic about the Super Bowl winner starting at No. 1 the next season, but the Patriots fared well in the off-season, with several acquisitions improving on an already powerful squad.

Losing wide receiver Julian Edelman to a knee injury only serves to keep the Pats closer to the rest of the league.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: - RECORD:

The preseason injury to WR Julian Edelman presents a challenge, but not one that the Pats can't handle. The off-season addition of WR Brandin Cooks looms even larger for the defending champs.

Key Injuries: WR Julian Edelman (knee).



PITTSBURGH STEELERS

THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: - RECORD:

The Steelers will be formidable offensively, provided that RB Le'Veon Bell is up to speed after missing camp and if playmaking WR Martavis Bryant is good to go after a one-year suspension.

Key Injuries: None.



GREEN BAY PACKERS

THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: - RECORD:

Are the Packers the best that the NFC has to offer? They do have the best quarterback and the attack gets intriguing with Ty Montgomery taking over at running back and Martellus Bennett adding talent at tight end.

Key Injuries: None.



ATLANTA FALCONS

THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: - RECORD: 11-5

After a phenomenal 2016 season, which somehow ended without a Super Bowl, the Falcons are due for some regression, and yet they still have lots of talent – led by the trio of QB Matt Ryan, RB Devonta Freeman and WR Julio Jones ­ to contend again.

Key Injuries: None.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: - RECORD:

The running game may need more of a boost than Eddie Lacy could provide, but the Seahawks have a well-rounded team that can make plays on both sides of the ball.

Key Injuries: None.



TENNESSEE TITANS

THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: - RECORD:

Is it the Titans time? QB Marcus Mariota is a rising star and he's complemented by a strong running game. The question is, which receivers will step up? Veteran Eric Decker or rookie Taywan Taylor (or both) have potential to improve Tennessee's passing game.

Key Injuries: None.



OAKLAND RAIDERS

THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: - RECORD:

The Raiders have been on their way up for a couple of years now, and QB Derek Carr is poised to take his game to the next level. The wildcard is going to be RB Marshawn Lynch, making his return to the gridiron after a year off.

Key Injuries: None.

DALLAS COWBOYS

THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: - RECORD:

When they're fully loaded, the Cowboys are legit contenders, but they are facing the possibility of being without star RB Ezekiel Elliott for up to six games. It's an opportunity for QB Dak Prescott to shine, but there's also some pressure to duplicate his sensational rookie year.

Key Injuries: RB Ezekiel Elliott (suspension), MLB Anthony Hitchens (knee).

WASHINGTON

THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: - RECORD:

There's a lot riding on this season for QB Kirk Cousins and despite some personnel changes, he should be able to move the ball, thanks to incoming WR Terrelle Pryor and TE Jordan Reed, for as long as he can stay healthy.

Key Injuries: None.

L.A. CHARGERS

THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: - RECORD:

Who knows what kind of impact the move from San Diego will have on this team? At the very least, they look to be dangerous offensively, with WR Keenan Allen returning to lead a deep receiving corps.

Key Injuries: WR Mike Williams (back).

CINCINNATI BENGALS

THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: - RECORD:

It does appear as though the Bengals have a ceiling in place with Andy Dalton at quarterback, but they have added a couple of rookie playmakers in RB Joe Mixon and fastest football player alive WR John Ross.

Key Injuries: CB Adam Jones (suspension).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: - RECORD:

Losing starting running back Spencer Ware is a tough way to start the year, but it presents s big opportunity for rookie Kareem Hunt, and that running game is important because the passing attack is so-so.

Key Injuries: RB Spencer Ware (knee).

NEW YORK GIANTS

THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: - RECORD:

The Giants have a chance to be good, especially if the addition of veteran WR Brandon Marshall pays off. They may have to start the year without difference-making WR Odell Beckham, which would be a big loss.

Key Injuries: WR Odell Beckham (ankle).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: - RECORD:

Does adding RB Adrian Peterson and trading WR Brandin Cooks change the offensive balance in New Orleans at all? As always, in New Orleans, the bigger concern is the defence.

Key Injuries: None.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: - RECORD:

The Vikings have some talent, and rookie RB Dalvin Cook could move the needle a bit, enough that QB Sam Bradford faces expectations.

Key Injuries: None.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: - RECORD:

The offensive line was blasted by the sudden retirement of John Urschel and season-ending injury to Alex Lewis, but if they can keep QB Joe Flacco healthy, the Ravens' passing game has been boosted by the addition of WR Jeremy Maclin and the return of TE Ben Watson.

Key Injuries: WR Breshad Perriman (hamstring).



PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: - RECORD:

How high the Eagles fly this season will depend on how rapid the ascent is for second-year QB Carson Wentz. Bringing in Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith (then dealing Jordan Matthews) is a net positive, and LeGarrette Blount could be good in the backfield even if he's due for massive regression after a career year in New England.

Key Injuries: None.



TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: - RECORD:

QB Jameis Winston has the weapons in the passing game, with free agent WR DeSean Jackson and rookie TE O.J. Howard joining WR Mike Evans and TE Cameron Brate in what should be a potent aerial assault. If all the pieces fit together, this could be under rating them.

Key Injuries: None.



DETROIT LIONS

THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: - RECORD:

QB Matthew Stafford is going to be the highest-paid player ever, which seems totally normal and a good reflection of his above-average play. But, the Lions do have some support for Stafford, especially with RB Ameer Abdullah returning from injury and, potentially, rookie WR Kenny Golladay adding depth to the receiving corps.

Key Injuries: None.



CAROLINA PANTHERS

THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: - RECORD:

After last season's regression, the Panthers should be due to bounce back again this year, and while a lot depends on QB Cam Newton, rookie RB Christian McCaffrey has a shot to be an impact player right from the start.

Key Injuries: None.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: - RECORD:

Losing star defensive lineman Calais Campbell will be tough to overcome, but the Cardinals do have enough talent that they could be competitive. They will need production from veteran QB Carson Palmer and WR Larry Fitzgerald, who are 37 and 34, respectively.

Key Injuries: None.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: - RECORD:

Replacing Ryan Tannehill with Jay Cutler is likely an upgrade, even if it's not necessarily inspiring. If the Dolphins are going to surprise, they will need RB Jay Ajayi to build on the breakthrough season he had last year.

Key Injuries: QB Ryan Tannehill (knee).

DENVER BRONCOS

THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: - RECORD:

Long-term there is some worry that 2016 first-rounder Paxton Lynch couldn't win the starting job, but Trevor Siemian remains the better option.

Key Injuries: None.

BUFFALO BILLS

THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: - RECORD:

It's been some transition for the Bills as they embark on a new era, and traded away their top receiver and lost a couple of corners via trade and free agency. If things break right, they may still be competitive while playing with an eye to the future, but not much indicates things will break right in Buffalo.

Key Injuries: None.

HOUSTON TEXANS

THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: - RECORD:

Eventually Deshaun Watson will take over at quarterback, and he offers more potential than current starter Tom Savage, but in the meantime the Texans don't have enough playmakers offensively. On defence, the return of J.J. Watt should at least make them tougher to move the ball against.

Key Injuries: WR Will Fuller (collarbone).



JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: - RECORD:

The preseason appeared to put a nail in the coffin of Blake Bortles' tenure as the starting quarterback, but then he was named the Week 1 starter. Bortles' lack of progress undercuts any of Jacksonville's other moves, but there is hope that rookie RB Leonard Fournette can make an immediate impact.

Key Injuries: None.



SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: - RECORD:

The climb begins for the 49ers, who will hope that QB Brian Hoyer can move the ball while directing Kyle Shanahan's offensive game plan. Talent acquisition is still needed to improve their outlook.

Key Injuries: None.



LOS ANGELES RAMS

THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: - RECORD:

A lot of this low ranking depends on sophomore QB Jared Goff, who was a mess as a rookie. If Goff is even competent, the forecast could get much more promising for a team that added WR Sammy Watkins and should get some kind of bounce-back from RB Todd Gurley. Well, it would if they could get star DT Aaron Donald signed and into camp.

Key Injuries: None.



INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: - RECORD:

Expectations are relatively mediocre for the Colts even with Andrew Luck, but with the possibility that Indy will start the season with Scott Tolzien at quarterback, it's more of an uphill fight.

Key Injuries: QB Andrew Luck (shoulder).



CLEVELAND BROWNS

THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: - RECORD:

The Browns are going with rookie DeShone Kizer at quarterback and that seems to be the right play. There will be some growing pains because he's not surrounded by a great deal of experience at the skill positions (WR Kenny Britt and RB Isaiah Crowell are exceptions), but there is some talent and the defensive side of the ball gets an immediate boost from first overall pick DE Myles Garrett.

Key Injuries: None.

CHICAGO BEARS

THIS WEEK: 31 LAST WEEK: - RECORD:

While the Bears wait on first-round QB Mitch Trubisky, Mike Glennon will guide an offence that just lost its No. 1 receiver to a season-ending knee injury.

Key Injuries: WR Cameron Meredith (knee).

NEW YORK JETS

THIS WEEK: 32 LAST WEEK: - RECORD:

While there are teams that are rebuilding and trying to go with young talent, no team enters 2017 in such a tanking position as the Jets, who don't even appear to be trying to win. Maybe there will be a payoff down the road, but in the meantime, woof.

Key Injuries: None.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca