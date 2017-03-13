NEW YORK — San Jose Sharks centre Joe Pavelski, Anaheim Ducks goaltender Jonathan Bernier and Ottawa Senators defenceman Erik Karlsson have been named the NHL's three stars of the week.

Pavelski had a league-leading five goals over four games and added an assist to help the Pacific Division-leading Sharks to a 3-1-0 record last week.

Bernier went 3-0-0 with a 1.62 goals-against average, .948 save percentage and one shutout to lift the Ducks into second place in the Pacific Division.

Karlsson paced defencemen with six points (two goals, four assists) in four contests to help the Senators extend their winning streak to six games as they battle Montreal for top spot in the Atlantic Division.