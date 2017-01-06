The Professional Esports Association has announced the suspension of the planned Counter-Strike: Global Offensive league days after players in the organization voted in favour of competing in the ESL Pro League.

The PEA confirmed the decision in an email statement Friday.

"Since the time of the original announcement of the PEA CS:GO league, it has become clear to the PEA organizations that there isn’t sufficient financial support in the ecosystem, either from broadcast/streaming partners, sponsors or others, to profitably operate a third prominent online league, due to the oversaturation of the marketplace and the recent upward spiral in operating costs," the PEA said in its statement.

The organization announced the $1 million CS:GO league in September, but did not say they would make players choose whether to compete exclusively in the PEA or ESL.

CS:GO personality Scott “SirScoots” Smith published an open letter on Dec. 21 signed by 25 of the 35 players that represent PEA clubs Cloud9, compLexity Gaming, Counter Logic Gaming, Immortals, NRG Esports, Team Liquid, and Team SoloMid voicing displeasure at the attempt to withhold them from the competition of their choice.

The PEA decided on Dec. 23 they would let the players vote on whether to compete in the ESL Pro League or their own exclusive league set to begin in 2017. The vote went in favour of the ESL Pro League.

The organization had an initial advantage when they announced the PEA league, promising stronger prize pools and better payouts than other leagues. Since then, ESL and Europe’s World Esports Association have levelled the playing field by increasing pay for PEA teams that compete in the ESL Pro League.

"[ESL and WESA] raised their prize pool from $750,000 to $1,000,000 per season and recently offered to pay 10 percent of [ESL Pro League] gross revenue to non-WESA teams, half of which was promised to the seven PEA organizations and players," the PEA said in its statement. "They say that this new revenue-sharing will be available only if the PEA organizations agree not to run a PEA CS:GO competition for two years and also commit to play in [ESL Pro League] for two years."

There is no word on what is next for the PEA, although they have stated previously that a vote in favour of the ESL Pro League would force them to investigate other areas outside of CS:GO.