Steve Pearce has been activated off the DL and is in Friday's lineup batting eighth against the Chicago White Sox.

Chris Coghlan (wrist) has been placed on the 10-day DL. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) June 16, 2017

Pearce has been out since May 15 with a calf strain. In 27 games before his injury, he was hitting .205/.256/.373 with four home runs and 10 runs batted in.

Meanwhile, Chris Coghlan has been placed on the 10-day DL with a left wrist contusion.

The Blue Jays are set to begin a three-game series with the 29-36 Chicago White Sox this weekend. The Jays willl have a chance to get back to .500.

Lefty Jose Quintana goes for the White Sox and Joe Biagini counters for the Jays.

Toronto has had their fair share of trouble with left-handed starters so far this season. They're slashing .229/.322/.378 against southpaws and .247/.310/.423 against righties.

The return of Pearce may help, as he has a career OPS of .844 against lefties with 32 home runs in 719 plate appearances.

Additional notes from TSN Baseball Reporter Scott Mitchell:

- John Gibbons says Steve Pearce should play close to everyday in left field: "We signed him and he's a big part of this team. We need his bat. We want to get his bat going."

- Pearce not playing Saturday just to give his right calf a bit of a break at the start.

- Gibbons called Dwight Smith Jr. his best defensive option in left field.

- Gibbons claims Chris Coghlan got hit on the wrist at some point, maybe in the Seattle series.