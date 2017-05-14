8h ago
Pearce leaves early with apparent injury
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Steve Pearce left Sunday’s game against the Seattle Mariners early with an apparent leg injury.
Pearce was injured after doubling in the bottom of the second inning. The first-year Jay slid headfirst into second base before popping up and taking himself out of the game, walking gingerly to the dugout.
Ezequiel Carrera replaced Pearce.
In other roster news, relief pitcher Neil Ramirez cleared waivers and elected free agency rather than an assignment from the Jays.