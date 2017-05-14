Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Steve Pearce left Sunday’s game against the Seattle Mariners early with an apparent leg injury.

Steve Pearce out of the game after diving headfirst into second on a second inning double. He knew something was wrong right away. #BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) May 14, 2017

Pearce was injured after doubling in the bottom of the second inning. The first-year Jay slid headfirst into second base before popping up and taking himself out of the game, walking gingerly to the dugout.

Ezequiel Carrera replaced Pearce.

In other roster news, relief pitcher Neil Ramirez cleared waivers and elected free agency rather than an assignment from the Jays.