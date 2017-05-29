Dustin Pedroia's Memorial Day ended early.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman exited his team's matinee with the Chicago White Sox after the first inning with what the team called a sprained left wrist.

Sprained left wrist for Dustin Pedroia, according to #RedSox. — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) May 29, 2017

Pedroia, 33, collided with White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu in the bottom half of the first.

The 2008 American League Most Valuable Player had returned to the Boston lineup on Saturday following a game out with the knee injury that has seen Pedroia miss five games this season.

In 44 games, Pedroia is batting .294 with two home runs and 21 runs batted in with an OPS of .753.