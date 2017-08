Secon baseman Dustin Pedroia has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with left knee inflammation retroactive to Aug. 9.

The #RedSox today placed 2B Dustin Pedroia on the 10-day DL (retroactive to 8/9) with left knee inflammation. — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 12, 2017

It's the second time this month Pedroia has spent time on the shelf. So far this season, he's hitting .303 with six home runs and 54 RBIs.

As a corresponding move, the Red Sox called up lefty Robby Scott to fill out the roster.