New Orleans Anthony Davis has a left wrist injury that has sidelined him for the second half of Wednesday night's game against the Toronto Raptors.

Davis appeared to hurt his wrist when he crashed to the court on the final play of the first half.

He had scored seven points and grabbed four rebounds in 17 minutes before being ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Davis, an All-Star for his fourth consecutive season, has been averaging 28.1 points and 11.8 rebounds this season.