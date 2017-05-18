Should the Penguins go with Murray from here on out?

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan made no promises to keep Marc-Andre Fleury in the net for Game 4 after the starter was pulled after allowing four goals on nine shots Wednesday night.

Fleury was pulled just under 13 minutes into Game 3 after allowing a wraparound goal to Zack Smith. Matt Murray entered in relief and stopped 19 of 20 shots.

After the game, Sullivan said he wasn't ready to make any decisions on who to start on Friday night.

“Quite honestly, I haven’t even gotten there yet,” Sullivan said. “We’re still trying to digest this game that we just played. We’ll sleep on it and we’ll make decisions moving forward.”

Fleury had been outstanding through the first two games of this series, stopping 56 of 58 shots faced and posting a 23-save shutout in Game 2.

He owns a 9-6 record in the playoffs this year with a .924 save percentage and a 2.56 goals against average.

Fleury said after Game 3 he was looking forward to putting the rough outing behind him.

“I think it’s important to learn from the mistakes and just put it behind you,” Fleury said, per the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette. “Forget about it, get ready for practice tomorrow, have some fun and get back at it.”

Murray was supposed to be the team's postseason starter, but Fleury was thrown into the crease when Murray was injured in warmups before Game 1 of the Penguins' first round series.

The 22-year-old was healthy enough to back up in Fleury in Game 7 against the Washington Capitals but saw his first action of the 2017 playoffs on Wednesday.

“It felt good,” Murray said of returning to the crease. “Not the ideal circumstances by any means, but it felt good to try and shake some rust off a little bit. I definitely felt like I hadn’t played in about four weeks. It was good to get that out of the way, and it felt good to get back out there.”

He out started Fleury 49-38 in the regular season and a posted a 2.41 goals against average and .923 save percentage to Fleury's .909 save percentage with a 3.02 goals against average.

The Penguins faced a similar situation last year in the postseason, when Murray became their starter due to injury to Fleury late in the season. Murray, who had started every game in the postseason to date, was pulled in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning after allowing four goals on 30 shots. Fleury stopped all seven shots he faced in relief and got the nod for Game 5. Fleury allowed four goals on 25 shots in that game - a 4-3 overtime loss - and the Penguins went back to Murray for Game 6 and the remainder of the playoffs en route to winning the Stanley Cup.

Before the series, Sullivan said Fleury "deserves the opportunity to play" after backstopping the team through the first two rounds.