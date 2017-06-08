Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

PITTSBURGH — The 2017 Stanley Cup Final: Where a neutral site is needed to truly determine hockey supremacy.

Call it the ultimate homer series.

With the benefit of an extra day of rest, and the idea of game-to-game momentum out the window, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ stars rose to the occasion in their 212th game over the last two seasons to hand the Nashville Predators their most lopsided playoff loss in franchise history.

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel needed just one period to chase Pekka Rinne from his personal House of Horrors. They combined for eight points in two periods of work, piling on against back-up Juuse Saros, after netting just seven in their first four games of the series.

Penguins defenceman Ron Hainsey completed the humiliation in the 6-0 shellacking.

Somehow, the professional sport with the most parity has hosted the most lopsided championship series. Just one of the first five games has been decided by fewer than three goals - either way - and Thursday marked the fourth straight one-sided score.

The home team has now outscored their opponent by a 24-6 margin in this Stanley Cup Final.

And, well, maybe we should have seen this coming.

These are, after all, the two teams with the best home-ice advantages in the postseason. The Penguins and Predators are now a combined 19-4 in front of their faithful these playoffs, when the other 14 playoff teams were a combined 28-35 at home.

Long before the horn mercifully sounded for the Predators on Thursday night, Penguins fans frothing at the mouth were chanting “We Want The Cup!” in unison.

It is within reach, again.

The Penguins can become the first team in the NHL’s salary cap era to repeat as champions in Game 6 on Sunday night in Nashville. None of the Penguins’ four Stanley Cups have been captured on Pittsburgh soil. In fact, no Pittsburgh professional franchise has won in the Steel City since Bill Mazeroski delivered for the Pirates in the 1960 World Series.

The Predators will face elimination for the first time in these Stanley Cup playoffs on Sunday. They are 9-1 at Bridgestone Arena this postseason.

Game 5 featured just about everything - except for drama.

In the spirit of pouring it on, Crosby appeared to throw a water bottle on the ice after a missed call, but was not penalized. Crosby also repeatedly mashed P.K. Subban’s head into the ice, a few games after their off-ice war of words dominated headlines. Even two Swedes in Carl Hagelin and Viktor Arvidsson dropped the gloves as tempers flared.

But the storyline that everyone in both Pittsburgh and Nashville will be talking about as the series shifts back to Middle Tennessee is: Which goaltenders will show up?

Murray, who has never lost three consecutive games in either the regular or postseason, continued his solid play at PPG Paints Arena. He has stopped 84 of 88 shots (.954) in Pittsburgh, but his second shutout of these playoffs came just days after many Penguin fans were clamouring for Marc-Andre Fleury to start after Murray’s shaky run in Nashville.

Meanwhile, Rinne was pulled from his second consecutive start in Pittsburgh, where he has now allowed 11 goals in just seven periods. He has a staggering 5.41 goals against-average and .756 save percentage over three starts in Pittsburgh, but was nearly flawless in both starts in Nashville, stopping 50 out of 52 shots (.962) in his friendly confines.

For Predators coach Peter Laviolette, who has now made four goaltending changes in his last two Stanley Cup Final appearances, it is shades of the 2010 Cup Final all over again. His Flyers lost both games on the road, then won both on home-ice, and got smoked in Game 5 in Chicago.

That set up Patrick Kane’s bizarre overtime winner in Philadelphia in Game 6, which may be where this strange series in heading.

-

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli