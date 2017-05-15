Penguins look to get more shots on Anderson

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators chose different ways to spend Sunday, a pretty good indicator of where things stand in the Eastern Conference final.

Ottawa, which won 2-1 in overtime in Game 1 Saturday, took a day away from the ice.

"Rest is a weapon. It is big this time of year," said Senators winger Bobby Ryan, who scored the overtime winner assisted on Jean-Gabriel Pageau's goal in Game 1.

"Guys that have played all 82 (games) are into the 90s now. It's important. There's nothing systematically that you need to work on. You can address it, but you can make those changes on the fly. So, a chance to give your body recovery is huge."

Pittsburgh, the defending Cup champion that finds itself down in a series for the first time this postseason going into Game 2 Monday at PPG Paints Arena, opted for a full-team practice.

The Penguins worked on some details, such as getting through the neutral zone more efficiently. Coach Mike Sullivan also stressed the need to shoot more rather than looking for a perfect setup.

"Part of it, I think, is just a heightened awareness and a mindset to put the puck on the net," Sullivan said. "One of the things we did (Sunday) morning when we had our film session is we showed them a number of different opportunities where we felt we could have put the puck on the net and we chose not to."

As a result, Ottawa killed all five Pittsburgh power plays, including 45 seconds of 5-on-3 play, and did not allow a plethora of dangerous chances around the net.

Although playoff points leader Evgeni Malkin scored, fellow center and Rocket Richard Trophy winner Sidney Crosby was held to two shots and postseason goals leader Jake Guentzel, one of Crosby's linemates, had one shot. Sniper Phil Kessel had three shots but also three giveaways and mostly was quiet.

Some of the Penguins did some of their own self-evaluations. That includes Crosby, the team captain.

"If I could hold on (to the puck) a little bit more down low and create some things there, then hopefully the chances will come," he said.

The Senators are counting on it, if not looking forward to it.

"We're expecting Crosby at his best the next game and Malkin and Kessel and those guys, and it's going to be very, very, very, very difficult," Ottawa coach Guy Boucher said.

Still, taking the series lead, and doing it on the road, offers a boost.

"It's great for us," Ottawa defenseman Cody Ceci said. "A lot of people were doubting us and almost made us start doubting ourselves, just because they were Stanley Cup champions last year and they have a lot of high-end skill.

"Us getting the first game, it gives us a little more confidence, but we know it's still a pretty big task ahead."

Ottawa could get left winger Viktor Stalberg (lower-body injury) and rugged winger Chris Neil back for Game 2, according to Boucher. Neil, who skated with the taxi squad Saturday morning, has a nagging injury, the coach said. However, defenseman Mark Borowiecki (lower-body injury) remains out but could return later in the series.

For Pittsburgh, defenseman Trevor Daley (lower-body injury) is skating on his own. Forwards Patric Hornqvist and Carter Rowney missed practice, but it is believed they simply took maintenance days. Winger Carl Hagelin (lower body) continues to practice and is day-to-day.