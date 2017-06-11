Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — There is no mystery, Peter Laviolette said, no secret game plan to suddenly disarm the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Minutes before taking the ice for Game 6, with Stanley shined and waiting, Laviolette said his Predators won’t be sitting in their dressing room “wondering how we’re going to do this” and keep their dream season alive.

Meanwhile, the rest of the hockey world may be wondering how Penguins goaltender Matt Murray is doing it.

Murray is chasing history in this Stanley Cup Final.

No netminder has ever captured the Cup in each of his first two seasons in the NHL. The list of rookies who tried - and failed - is both short and impressive.

Ken Dryden. Patrick Roy. Cam Ward.

That’s it. Ward’s Hurricanes, coached by Laviolette, didn’t even make the Stanley Cup playoffs in 2007, the year after their win. Roy’s Canadiens got the closest, bowing out in the 1987 conference final. Dryden’s Habs never made it out of the first round in 1972.

“It’s such an important position, you know, by nature,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “It might be the most important position in all of sports because that position can single-handedly change the outcome of a game, as we’ve seen on a number of different occasions throughout the course of this playoffs, with all different series.”

In order for Murray, 23, to become the first on Sunday night in Nashville, he’ll need to find a way to overcome two poor starts inside Bridgestone Arena earlier this series.

It was here, in Nashville, that Murray lost back-to-back starts in the playoffs for the first time. He surrendered eight goals on 58 shots (.862 save percentage) in two lopsided Predators wins.

It has been a strange playoff for Murray because even if this Cup Final goes the distance, he won't have played as many games as Marc-Andre Fleury. Sunday will be his 10th start of the post-season. That happened to Roy in his second run, too, with Brian Hayward appearing in 13 games to Roy's six.

Murray gave way to Fleury when he reinjured himself in warmups prior to Game 1 against Columbus in the first round. Fleury ran with his second chance until Sullivan felt he dropped the ball in the Eastern Conference Final against Ottawa, giving the job back to Murray after Fleury was yanked with one of the shortest leashes in league history.

One of the reasons Sullivan turned to Murray is his mental strength, his ability to block out the noise and bounce back - whether it’s a bad goal or bad period or bad start.

“He’s a mentally tough kid,” Sullivan said. “He’s a real resilient kid. He doesn’t let any of the outside noise, or if he thought he should’ve had one of those goals, he doesn’t let that stuff affect him … or have an impact on his ability to perform. That’s a maturity in someone’s game that usually takes time to acquire.”

Even the longest-tenured Penguins are trying so hard to block out the stakes on Sunday night.

“You don’t want to get too far ahead of yourself,” said Chris Kunitz, who woke up on Sunday with a chance to win a Stanley Cup for the fourth time in his life. “You know you have to go out there and still perform to be able to achieve your ultimate goal, to go out there and have your best game of the season and beat their best that they’re going to throw at us.”

Sullivan tried to explain why so many young players, more than ever before, have been able to have an impact in today’s NHL. Most of that attention, though, is usually focused on forwards or defencemen - whose young legs have turned the action into a dizzying speed game.

There’s less talk about young goaltenders, mostly because their position generally takes the longest time to develop in the minors. Even as that notion has flown by the wayside, Murray is still an outlier.

The only full-time backups in the NHL younger than Murray (born May 25, 1994) are Nashville’s Juuse Saros and Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy, who will take over the crease full time next season with Ben Bishop now out of the picture.

“I also think these guys, because of the nature of their training and their coaching, they’re prepared when they step into the NHL,” Sullivan said. “There’s always going to be a learning curve, there’s a development process that continues to take place. I don’t think a player ever arrives. But I think they’re more prepared than they’ve ever been when they get that first opportunity to play at the NHL level.”

Playing in the NHL is one thing. Winning two Stanley Cups to start a career is on a whole other level.

