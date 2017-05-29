Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

PITTSBURGH — There’s probably a country music song buried somewhere in the way the Nashville Predators lost their first ever appearance in the Stanley Cup Final.

Then again, even a Music Row songwriter might balk at the story. Too hokey. Not believable.

The Predators held the defending Stanley Cup champions without a shot for 37 consecutive minutes, a stretch never before seen in NHL annals, then clawed all the back from a 3-0 deficit after a catfish was thrown on the ice, only to have the Penguins break the tie with three minutes to go on their first shot since the first period.

Oh, and the Preds had their 1-0 lead wiped away on a controversial coach’s challenge … and Nick Bonino scored two goals without ever actually shooting on a goaltender.

“It was a weird, weird game,” Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne said with perhaps the biggest understatement of the season.

It was maybe the most bizarre game ever played in the Stanley Cup Final, one that left you sitting there thinking: “What the heck did we just watch?”

For the Penguins, who somehow escaped with a 5-3 victory in regulation despite registering the fewest shots (12) ever by a winning team in a Stanley Cup Final, the manner doesn’t much matter. Style points aren’t awarded in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

No team in the history of the Stanley Cup Final, not since the NHL began tracking shots in 1957-58, had ever gone an entire period without a shot on goal, according to Elias Sports Bureau. The Penguins blew that record out of the water, blew a three-goal lead … and still won.

“None of us in our dressing room are fooled by the result tonight,” Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said. “We weren’t very good … What I love about our group is we got a favourable result tonight, but we know that we need to be much better in order to get to where we want to go.”

Pittsburgh is three wins away from becoming the first team to repeat in the salary cap era. They will have a chance to take a demoralizing two-game edge to the country music capital of the world with a win in Game 2 on Wednesday night.

The Penguins also won Game 1 against the Sharks last May, although not in nearly the same fashion. That left the Predators with mixed emotions walking out of PPG Paints Arena on Monday night following their first game played after a week of rest.

Strangely, the Predators said they didn’t know and never talked about how long they held Pittsburgh’s vaunted offence without a shot.

“We hate the score. We hate the result,” Predators head coach Peter Laviolette said. “I thought our guys played great.”

No one took a bigger hit in Game 1 than Rinne’s save percentage. He entered Game 1 with a league-leading .941 mark, but surrendered four goals on 11 shots to bring it down to .934.

One was an Evgeni Malkin blast on a 5-on-3 penalty kill. Another was scored off a long rebound. And Bonino’s first goal, which made it 3-0 to close out the first period, was a one-handed shovel prayer that bounced in off Mattias Ekholm’s shinpad.

The dagger for both Rinne and the Preds was Jake Guentzel’s perfectly placed game-winner, the first shot he saw in nearly two full periods of work.

Rinne probably forgot what a puck felt like. Laviolette said there would be no question how Rinne would respond “as the backbone of this team.”

“You keep reminding yourself to try and stay sharp, try and get ready for the next one,” Rinne said. “It’s just one of those nights, I guess, but it’s disappointing it happens in a Final. I’m disappointed I couldn’t help my team … It was a challenging, challenging night.”

Rinne said he couldn’t remember “facing a night like that before.” It was a night Guentzel also remembered what it was like to score.

The Penguins’ high-flying rookie broke what was actually a career-long eight-game goalless drought. It was not only his playoff-best fourth game-winning goal of the spring, but his leading 10th goal of the postseason. He was on such a tear with nine goals in his first 11 playoff games that he’s still on a lead after going the entire Eastern Conference Final with nothing better than five shots off the post.

Jeremy Roenick was the last rookie to score 11 goals in a playoff run when he did it with the Blackhawks in 1990.

The irony is that Guentzel was bumped to the fourth unit by Sullivan - off of Sidney Crosby’s line - because he felt like the Univ. of Nebraska-Omaha product was “wearing down” during the playoffs. He pulled Guentzel aside on Sunday and reminded him to stay positive, that he wasn’t losing faith in the 22-year-old babyfaced freshman.

“Quite honestly, to take a little pressure off him,” Sullivan said. “He gets a great goal for us tonight. I think that’s an indication of the type of player that he is and his capability.”

It was a night, though, where the more capable team didn’t win. The Penguins admitted they “stole one,” but that won’t help the Predators sleep soundly. It’s too late in the season for moral victories.

“You know, I’d rather be up 1-0 and have my guys saying they stole one,” Laviolette said. “It’s not about that. They got the win. It just cuts down our opportunities to win four games.”

