Latest NHL Videos
-
0:51
Crosby credits teammates after another 'special' Stanley Cup win
-
1:27
Schultz: 'Would've never thought we'd go back-to-back'
-
3:52
Murray builds on perfect career resume
-
4:26
Pens' win a phenomenal, historic achievement
-
0:37
By the Numbers: Penguins win Stanley Cup
-
4:14
Was Crosby deserving of Conn Smythe?
-
2:53
NHL: Penguins 2, Predators 0
-
1:53
Dreger: 'Slim chance' Ellis plays Game 6
-
2:48
Is there a clear front-runner for the Conn Smythe?
-
0:43
By the Numbers: What's at stake for the Pens