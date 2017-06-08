The Pittsburgh Penguins will be sticking with Matt Murray between the pipes for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Murray was the first goaltender off the ice at the team's optional skate on Thursday morning and head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed he would start.

Murray had never dropped back-to-back playoff games before taking the loss in Game 4. He allowed eight goals on 50 shots in two games in Nashville, but allowed just four goals on 60 shots in the first two games of the Cup Final at home.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan, Murray and Marc-Andre Fleury all kept up an aura of mystery around who would start after their 4-1 loss in Game 4.

"Even if I knew I wouldn't tell you," Murray said Wednesday. While Fleury followed suit, saying "if they need me, I'll be there."

Murray has started every game for the Penguins since replacing Fleury in the first period of Game 3 against the Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference Final. He owns a 5-3 record in the postseason this year with a 2.08 goals against average and a .925 save percentage.

Fleury owns a 9-6 record in the playoffs this year with a .924 save percentage and a 2.56 goals against average. He got the surprise start in the Penguins' first playoff game when Murray was injured in warmups. Murray out-started Fleury 49-38 in the regular season and a posted a 2.41 goals against average and .923 save percentage to Fleury's .909 save percentage with a 3.02 goals against average.

Last season, Murray started the playoffs with Fleury injured and started every game until Game 5 of the Eastern Final. He took the starting role back after Fleury posted an overtime loss in that game and held it for the remainder of the postseason.

Bonino a game-time decision

Sullivan said forward Nick Bonino, who missed Games 3 and 4 after taking a P.K. Subban slap shot to the left foot in Game 2 will be a game-time decision.

Bonino, 29, has tallied four goals and three helpers over 21 playoff games.