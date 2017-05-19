Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

OTTAWA — The demise of the defending Stanley Cup champions has been greatly exaggerated.

Just when it seemed the Pittsburgh Penguins might have been running out of gas, playing their 204th game since the start of last season, they guaranteed Friday night there will at least be a 206th.

The tank is not empty, not yet anyway, for Pittsburgh’s two-headed monster.

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each saved their best of this Eastern Conference Final for a pivotal Game 4 at Canadian Tire Centre.

Crosby netted two points as the Penguins matched their combined goal total from each of the first three games of the series to down the Ottawa Senators, 3-2, and even this best-of-seven series at two games apiece.

Friday marked the first time the Penguins scored more than two goals in a game since Game 4 of the second round against the Washington Capitals, a streak of six games that falls just short of a franchise playoff record.

Put another way, somehow the Senators allowed just six goals-against in four games, yet they head back to the Steel City all square.

Game 5 will go Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

If the Senators “were just alive” as coach Guy Boucher described them in Game 3, then they were simply not sharp in Game 4 - from Craig Anderson through the power play.

They failed to put a skate to the throat of the Penguins, with a 3-1 series stranglehold on the line, on a night when Pittsburgh lost yet another defenceman in Chad Ruhwedel.

Anderson was outdueled by Penguins' sophomore Matt Murray, who took charge for Pittsburgh from the opening puck drop. Murray made 24 saves in his first start since April 6 after coach Mike Sullivan surprisingly turned to him over Marc-Andre Fleury.

It was a rare off night for Anderson, the first time he allowed more than two goals in a span of five games, after a spectacular start to this series.

Murray was at his best in two critical junctions for the Penguins on Friday night. He weathered the storm in the opening five or eight minutes, with the Sens feeding off the white towel-waving faithful, and he shut the door in the third period after an initial burst from Ottawa.

The Senators made a significant push in the third, attempting to capitalize on the momentum created by Clarke MacArthur’s late second period goal. They pushed and pushed, until finally breaking Murray again with a goal from fourth line forward Tom Pyatt with just over five minutes to play.

“Don’t Stop Believin’” blared on the arena sound system, but it was too little, too late.

Instead, the Senators were doomed by a lack of crispness. Ottawa’s power play was powerless. The Sens managed just three total shots in three opportunities, their slump reaching an 0-for-24 lower water mark.

Any time the Senators did seem to manage sustained offensive zone time, their momentum would seemingly be interrupted by an errant pass or a sequence that seeped offside.

And the Penguins’ big boys came to play, with Crosby notching his first multi-point game since sustaining a concussion on May 1, proving that it will take the utmost to knock the Penguins off their quest to become the first team to repeat as Stanley Cup champions in nearly two decades.

