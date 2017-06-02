Pittsburgh Penguins forward Nick Bonino will be a game-time decision for Saturday's Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final in Nashville.

Bonino played 16:06 in Game 2, but according to head coach Mike Sullivan he is dealing with a lower-body injury.

The 29-year-old has dressed in all 21 games this postseason, scoring three goals and adding four assists.

He scored 18 goals and tallied 37 points in 80 games during the regular season.

If Bonino cannot play, Carl Hagelin is expected to take his spot in the lineup. Hagelin has served as a healthy scratch in each of the first two games against the Predators.