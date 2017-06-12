Nick Bonino left the ice in the first period of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final after taking a P.K. Subban slapshot to the leg, but returned to play both the second and third periods.

The Pittsburgh Penguins forward then missed Games 3-6 despite taking part in practice and skating in the warmup before Game 4.

Bonino revealed after Sunday's Game 6 victory that broke his leg in the first period of Game 2, but played through it, finishing the night with 16:06 of ice time - more than he logged in Game 1.

"A little bit crazy, yeah,” Bonino told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “The tibia was cracked all the way through. I think people assumed when I tried it, it was getting better, but it was getting worse. I just wanted to see if there was one chance to do it, we would try. Put a lot of medicine into it and wasn't able to push off like I wanted to.”

The 29-year-old finished the playoffs with four goals and three assists in 21 games. He posted 18 goals and 37 points in 80 games during the regular season.

Bonino is set to become an unrestricted free agent this July. He did not put a timeline on his recovery while on skates after Sunday's win but said he would not have been able to play if the series had gone to a Game 7.