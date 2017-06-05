Pittsburgh Penguins forward Nick Bonino tested his injury during the pre-game skate ahead of Monday's Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final but left the ice early and was officially scratched from the line-up.

Carl Hagelin played Game 4 in his place.

Bonino was spotted on crutches earlier on Monday. He managed to take part in practice on Sunday, even working on the team's power play unit, before declaring himself as day-to-day.

He did not take part in the team's optional skate Monday. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan had listed Bonino as a game-time decision for Game 4.

The 29-year-old took a P.K. Subban slapshot to left foot early in Game 2. He finished with 16:06 of ice time in the game, but was unable to dress in Game 3.

Bonino had previously dressed in all 21 games this postseason, scoring three goals and adding four assists. He scored 18 goals and tallied 37 points in 80 games during the regular season.

Hagelin took his spot in the lineup in Game 3 and played 13:15 in the 5-1 loss.