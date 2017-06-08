Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

PITTSBURGH — Whoever said that a playoff series doesn’t begin until the road team wins a game clearly did not have the 2017 Stanley Cup Final in mind.

The only thing predictable about this erratic Final is that it is seemingly hurtling toward Seventh Heaven next week, given the dominant nature of each team on home ice.

It has become the ultimate homer series, where a neutral site may be needed to determine true hockey supremacy.

That meant it was the Pittsburgh Penguins’ turn to play hammer to the Nashville Predators’ nail in Game 5. The result was the most lopsided playoff loss in Nashville history and a feeling that wasn’t so easy to flush.

“It wasn’t good,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. “I don’t know how anyone shakes off a game like that that quickly … It’s difficult to just sit here and say ‘Oh, yeah, it’s gone, everything is good.’ We just lost the game by a big score.”

With the benefit of an extra day of rest, Pittsburgh’s mega-watt stars shined brightly in their 212th game over the last two seasons. Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel needed just one period to chase Pekka Rinne from his House of Horrors.

They combined for eight points in two periods of work after netting just seven in their first four games of the series.

Ron Hainsey completed the humiliation in the 6-0 shellacking, giving the Penguins a 3-2 series lead and the chance to become the first team in the NHL’s salary cap era to repeat as champions on Sunday night.

They’ll have to do it on the road, where no team has won this round. Then again, none of the Penguins’ four Stanley Cups have been captured on Steel City soil - where the 1960 World Series marks the last time a Pittsburgh team won a world title at home.

“We’ve still got a lot of work to be done here,” Crosby said. “But the way we played tonight, if we can build off that momentum, that’s important. We’ve already played two games there and know the atmosphere and know how much they feed off their fans."

Somehow, the professional sport with the most parity has hosted the most lopsided championship series. Just one of the first five games has been decided by fewer than three goals - in either direction - and Thursday marked the fourth straight one-sided score.

The home team has now outscored their opponent by a 24-6 margin in this Stanley Cup Final.

And, well, maybe we should have seen this coming.

These are, after all, the two teams with the best home-ice advantages in the postseason. The Penguins and Predators are now a combined 19-4 in front of their faithful these playoffs, when the other 14 playoff teams were a combined 28-35 at home.

“We’ve been good on the road in the playoffs until this series,” Predators captain Mike Fisher said. “I don’t know. We’ve got to be a lot better, there’s no question about that.”

The Predators, now facing elimination for the first time this season, have eliminated their margin for error. Crosby and Malkin can practically see their fingerprint smudges on Lord Stanley’s chalice now.

“The real hockey starts now,” P.K. Subban said. “Our season’s at stake. We’re in the Cup Final. This is what it’s about. It’s about going back and forth, back and forth. We’re going back to our building and we know the energy is going to be there.”

Game 5 featured just about everything - except for drama.

In the spirit of pouring it on, Crosby appeared to throw a water bottle on the ice after a missed call, but was not penalized. Crosby also repeatedly mashed Subban’s head into the ice, a few games after their off-ice war of words dominated headlines. Colton Sissons was issued a match penalty and ejected for cross-checking, carrying an automatic suspension that will likely soon be rescinded. Even two Swedes in Carl Hagelin and Viktor Arvidsson dropped the gloves as tempers flared.

But the storyline that everyone in both Pittsburgh and Nashville will be talking about as the series shifts back to Tennessee is: Which goaltender will show up?

Murray, who has never lost three consecutive games in either the regular or postseason, has stopped 84 of 88 shots (.954) in Pittsburgh. But his second shutout of the playoffs came just days after many clamoured for Marc-Andre Fleury to start after his shaky run in Nashville.

Meanwhile, Rinne was pulled from his second straight start in Pittsburgh, where he has now allowed 11 goals in just seven periods. Rinne has the worst save percentage ever (.752) of any netminder on the road in a Stanley Cup Final with a minimum of 30 shots faced. The other four worst (Gerry Cheevers ’77, Roberto Luongo ’11, Mike Vernon ’95 and Pelle Lindbergh ’85) all lost. Compare that with Rinne’s nearly flawless run in Nashville, where he stopped 50 of 52 shots (.962) in his friendly confines.

“Obviously not the start you want to have,” Rinne said. “As a team, you try to put this one behind you and focus on the next one. You remind yourself you’re in the Final, and as long as there’s life, there’s hope.”

For Laviolette, who has now flip-flopped his goaltender four times in his last 11 Stanley Cup Final games coached, it is shades of the 2010 all over again. He pulled his starter, Michael Leighton, in Games 1 and 5. His Flyers lost both games on the road, won both on home-ice, and got smoked in Game 5 in Chicago.

That set up Patrick Kane’s overtime winner, the craziest Cup clincher yet, which may be where this strange series in heading.

“We are close,” Malkin said. “But it’s far.”