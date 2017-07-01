Insider Trading: Are the Flames done wheeling and dealing?

Trevor Daley is coming off back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but he appears to be headed for the Motor City on Saturday.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reported Saturday morning Daley appears set to sign with the Detroit Red Wings when free agency opens.

Trevor Daley to DET. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2017

Daley was traded to the Penguins from the Chicago Blackhawks in December 2015 in exchange for Rob Scuderi. He broke his ankle in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final in 2016 but was the first to receive the Stanley Cup when the Penguins defeated the San Jose Sharks as the captain's choice by Sidney Crosby.

The 33-year-old had five goals and 14 assists for the Penguins this season. He had one goal and added four assists in 21 playoff games as the Penguins repeated as Cup champions.

He's coming off a six-year, $19.8 million contract signed in Dec. 2010 with the Dallas Stars.