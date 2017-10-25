3h ago
Pens D Schultz concussed vs. Oilers
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Oilers 1, Penguins 2 (OT)
Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Justin Schultz has been diagnosed with a concussion after exiting Tuesday's win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Schultz left the game, which the Penguins won 2-1 in overtime, after being tripped by Oilers forward Drake Caggiula.
The 27-year-old former Oiler owns one goal and two assists through 10 games this season and is averaging 18:37 of ice time per game.
Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan also updated the status of forward Carter Rowney after Tuesday's win, announcing he would miss a month with a fractured hand. Rowney was placed on injured reserve Monday.