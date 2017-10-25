Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Justin Schultz has been diagnosed with a concussion after exiting Tuesday's win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Schultz left the game, which the Penguins won 2-1 in overtime, after being tripped by Oilers forward Drake Caggiula.

The 27-year-old former Oiler owns one goal and two assists through 10 games this season and is averaging 18:37 of ice time per game.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan also updated the status of forward Carter Rowney after Tuesday's win, announcing he would miss a month with a fractured hand. Rowney was placed on injured reserve Monday.