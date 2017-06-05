Pittsburgh Penguins forward Nick Bonino was spotted on crutches once again on Monday ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Nick Bonino still on crutches today. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 5, 2017

Bonino managed to take part in practice on Sunday, even working on the team's power play unit, before declaring himself as day-to-day.

He did not take part in the team's optional skate Monday.

The 29-year-old took a P.K. Subban slapshot to left foot early in Game 2. He finished with 16:06 of ice time in the game, but was unable to dress in Game 3.

He had previously dressed in all 21 games this postseason, scoring three goals and adding four assists. He scored 18 goals and tallied 37 points in 80 games during the regular season.

Carl Hagelin took his spot in the lineup in Game 3 and played 13:15 in the 5-1 loss. Hagelin served as a healthy scratch in each of the first two games against the Predators and would likley sit once again if Bonino can dress.