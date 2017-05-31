Pens' Hagelin likely to sit again in Game 2

Bonino: We need to be better at generating offence

Carl Hagelin is expected to serve as a healthy scratch for the Pittsburgh Penguins once again in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Nashville Predators.

Hagelin remained on the ice well after the regulars in the Penguins lineup at Wednesday's morning skate, a usual indication of a scratch.

Carl Hagelin still on the ice with the other scratches, looking like he is a scratch again for Game 2. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) May 31, 2017

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan labeled both Hagelin and Jake Guentzel as game-time decisions in Game 1, before deciding to keep Guentzel in the lineup and scratch Hagelin for Patric Hornqvist.

Guentzel scored the game-winning goal in Game 1, his league-leading 10th goal of the postseason, breaking a 3-3 third-period tie.

Hagelin missed the Penguins' first round series with an upper-body injury but returned in the second round and played Games 2-7 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Ottawa Senators. He owns one goal through 11 playoff games.

Goaltender Matt Murray, who took Tuesday off, was back on the ice for Wednesday's optional skate and is expected to start in Game 2.