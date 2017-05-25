Pittsburgh Penguins forward Patric Hornqvist and defenceman Justin Schultz have both been ruled game-time decisions by head coach Mike Sullivan for Thursday's Game 7.

Hornqvist skated Thursday morning wearing a normal white jersey, while Schultz did not take to the ice.

Hornqvist has not played since Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final due to an upper-body injury. Schultz was injured in Game 2 against the Ottawa Senators, while Hornqvist is dealing with an upper-body injury from Game 1.

Hornqvist owns four goals and three assists in 13 playoff games. He scored 21 goals and recorded 44 points during the regular season. Schultz owns two goals and eight points in 14 playoff games this year. He scored 12 goals and added 39 assists in 78 games in the regular season.

Injured defenceman Chad Ruhwedel, who was concussed in Game 5 on a hit by Bobby Ryan, did skate in the optional team session. However, he was wearing a yellow non-contact jersey. Sullivan did not update his status.

Welcome back to team skate, Patric Hornqvist! 👍 pic.twitter.com/B5t93L3qEo — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 25, 2017

Trevor Daley, Brian Dumoulin, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel and Sidney Crosby were all absent for the optional skate.

To no surprise, Matt Murray occupied the starter's net and was the first goaltender off the ice.