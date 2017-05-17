The Pittsburgh Penguins have labelled injured forwards Patric Hornqvist and Bryan Rust and defenceman Justin Schultz all as day-to-day.

Rust and Schultz were both injured in Game 2 against the Ottawa Senators, while Hornqvist, who was revealed to be dealing with an upper-body injury, was scratched from Monday's game after missing two consecutive team skates.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said all three will travel to Ottawa for Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Rust appeared to sustain a concussion on a hit by Dion Phaneuf in the first period of Game 2, while Schultz left minutes later favouring his right shoulder after being hit into the boards by Mike Hoffman.

If Schultz can't play Wednesday night, veteran Mark Streit could dress for the first time the playoffs. The 39-year-old played in 19 games with the Penguins after being flipped from the Philadelphia Flyers to the Tampa Bay Lightning and then traded to the Penguins at the trade deadline.

“He can help us on our power play, he can help us get out of our end zone,” Sullivan said of Streit, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He’s a real good puck mover, he’s got great puck skills. That was one of the main reasons why we acquired him when we did. He’s helped us win games here down the stretch. If Mark’s the guy that we go to, we know he can continue to help us win.”

Sullivan said defenceman Trevor Daley is making progress but did not give an update on when his return to the lineup would come. Daley has been skating on his own before the team takes the ice as he rehabs a lower-body injury and Sullivan said once he joins the team in a skate, he will be closer to playing.