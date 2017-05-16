The Pittsburgh Penguins Game 2 win over the Ottawa Senators came at a cost.

The Penguins lost defenceman Justin Schultz and forward Bryan Rust to injuries in the first period of their 1-0 win.

Rust was sustained an apparent concussion just under five minutes into the game when he hit by Dion Phaneuf as he skated with the puck to the centre of the offensive zone with his head down. He did not return.

Four minutes later, Senators forward Mike Hoffman hit Schultz into the boards behind the Penguins net. Schultz left the game with an apparent right shoulder injury and did not return.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan did not have any update on either player's injury after the game. Though the head coach wasn't revealing any injury updates before Game 2, either, declaring that "everybody is a game-time decision."

With Kris Letang ruled out for the postseason and Trevor Daley nursing a lower-body injury, the Penguins defensive depth will be further tested moving forward. The team dressed Olli Maatta, Chad Ruhwedel, Ian Cole, Ron Hainsey and Brian Dumoulin in addition to Schultz Monday night. Mark Streit served as a healthy scratch.

Daley, who last played in Game 5 against the Washington Capitals, has been skating on his own and could return at some point in the Eastern Final.