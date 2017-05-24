Matt Murray knows what it's like to steal a game for his team and the Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender believes Craig Anderson did just that for the Ottawa Senators in Game 6.

Anderson turned aside 45 of 46 shots faced on Tuesday night as the Senators defeated the Penguins 2-1 to even the Eastern Conference Final at three games apiece.

"I think Anderson was the reason that they got this one, he played big for them," Murray said after the game. "But in our room we just focus on what we need to do. We played really well, we just didn't get the bounces and weren't able to put one home."

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said after the game that if his team can mimic their Tuesday night effort in Game 7, he believes they will advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

"I thought we played a real good game," Sullivan said after the loss. "I thought we dominated zone time. We had lots of chances. We didn't score tonight. The puck didn't go in the net, but if we continue to play the game that way, then I believe we'll get the result.

"We did a lot of really good things out there. We had a lot of shots. We had traffic. We had zone time. We had possession time. There were a lot of things to like."

Anderson's standout performance came just two days after being pulled after allowing four goals in Game 5 and an uneven performance in Game 4.

"You can't change what happens in the past," Anderson said after recording his fourth career postseason shutout. "From that moment on you have to look forward and get ready for the next one."

Senators head coach Guy Boucher praised his goaltender after staving off elimination for the first time this postseason.

"I'll be honest with you, if I didn't have a No. 1 goalie, I didn't want the job," Boucher said of joining the Senators last year. "I've lived it for quite a few years, and it's hell when you don't have it because everything you do turns to darkness, and there's nothing that really matters when you don't have a real No. 1 goaltender.

"It's like a quarterback in football and a pitcher in baseball, and we have it."

The Keg Must See: Hoffman blasts home go-ahead goal Early in the third period, Mike Hoffman walks in from the sideboards and unleashes a rocket off the post and in to give the Senators a 2-1 lead that they wouldn't relinquish.

As for Murray, the 22-year-old allowed two goals on 30 shots in his third start since taking over for Marc-Andre Fleury. He was beat on a third-period slap shot as Mike Hoffman recorded the game-winning goal.

"He's one of the best shooters in the league," said Murray of Hoffman after Game 6. "He did a really good job of holding it and waiting for that screen to get to the net. The guy in front, might have been Stone, skated right in front right at the release point so I was late picking it up, but he puts a perfect shot going post and in. It was a pretty good shot."

While there is no doubt on who will start on the Senators side, the Penguins are expected to remain with Murray in net for Game 7 on Thursday night.