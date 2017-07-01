The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed restricted free agent defenceman Justin Schultz to a three-year, $16.5 million contract.

Mood.



The #Pens have re-signed defenseman Justin Schultz to a three-year contract with an AAV of $5.5 million: https://t.co/zcSAeTnnh9 pic.twitter.com/r2K7wqgYTi — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 1, 2017

Schultz, 26, recorded a career-high in goals (12) and assists (39) in 78 games with the Penguins last season.

The Kelowna, B.C., native has bounced around so far in his career.

He was drafted No. 43 overall in the second round by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, but he was unable to agree to a contract with the team. He signed with the Edmonton Oilers as a free agent in June of 2012.

After four seasons with the Oilers, Schultz was traded to the Penguins at the trade deadline for a 2016 third round pick. He went on to win his first Stanley Cup later that year and then helped Pittsburgh repeat as champions this season.

In 344 career games, he has 41 goals and 119 assists. He is coming off a one-year, $1.4 million deal.