The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Jay McClement to a professional tryout contract.



McClement spent the last three seasons with the Hurricanes, tallying 15 goals and 25 assists, also winning 53 per cent of his face-offs.

The 34-year-old was in the second round (No. 57 overall) in the 2001 NHL Entry Draft. He has played for the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche in addition to the Leafs and Hurricanes.

In 906 career games, he has 90 goals and 154 assists.