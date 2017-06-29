UFA's that could be in line for a paycut

Soon-to-be free agent Nick Bonino is drawing plenty of interest as he approaches hitting the open market as an unrestricted free agent on Saturday.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, the Pittsburgh Penguins centre has heard from at least 10 teams who have serious interest in adding him.

Many teams in the market for a center have connected with Nick Bonino. At least 10 teams are said to have serious interest at this stage. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 29, 2017

Aaron Portzline of the Columbus Dispatch reports the Blue Jackets are among those 10 teams.

Bonino, 29, had a solid season for the Penguins in 2016-17 with 18 goals, 19 assists and 37 points. He added four goals and three assists in 21 playoff games as the Penguins repeated as Stanley Cup Champions.

He broke his leg in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, and though he finished the game, he did not return to the series.

A veteran of 407 career games, Bonino owns 75 goals and 187 points with the Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks and Penguins in his career.

Losing Bonino, could leave the Penguins in a pinch a centre with Matt Cullen also entering free agency and considering a retirement. Losing both would leave the Penguins in need of two bottom-six centres with only Carter Rowney as an in-house option with NHL experience.

Bonino is ranked fifth on TSN Hockey's top unrestricted free agents board.