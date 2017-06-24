SAN DIEGO — Luis Perdomo pitched two-hit ball over six innings, Austin Hedges had an RBI double and the San Diego Padres handed the Detroit Tigers their seventh straight loss, 1-0 on Friday night.

Perdomo (2-4) outworked Detroit's Michael Fulmer and did not allow a hit until the fifth. Perdomo struck out six and walked five in his first scoreless outing of the season.

Hedges doubled to the right-centre gap in the second to drive home Cory Spangenberg, who reached base three times against Fulmer (6-6). It was Hedges' first at-bat since a collision at home plate with the Cubs' Anthony Rizzo that sidelined the catcher for two games.

Brad Hand pitched a scoreless eighth and Brandon Maurer retired the side in the ninth for his 14th save.

Fulmer allowed one run on two hits over seven innings. He struck out eight and walked four.

Manager Brad Ausmus was ejected from the game for arguing a swinging strike call by first base umpire Jordan Baker.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: INF Nicholas Castellanos was scratched from the starting lineup with lower back tightness. ... Placed OF Alex Presley on the 7-day concussion disabled list. ... Recalled RHP Bruce Rondon from Triple-A Toledo.

Padres: INF Yangervis Solarte was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left oblique. ... RHP Miguel Diaz went on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right forearm, ... Reinstated C Hector Sanchez from the 10-day disabled list and recalled INF Carlos Asuaje from Triple-A El Paso. ... OF Alex Dickerson will have back surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Anibal Sanchez (0-0, 7.90) takes the mound in the second game of the series. Sanchez will be making his second start of the season after pitching predominantly out of the bullpen for Detroit and following a stint in Triple-A Toledo.

Padres: Rookie RHP Dinelson Lamet (2-2, 7.50) will make the start for San Diego, following a career-high 12 strikeout performance last time out in Milwaukee.