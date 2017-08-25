ANAHEIM, Calif. — Martin Perez dodged a couple early jams en route to seven strong innings, Drew Robinson and Mike Napoli homered and the surging Texas Rangers beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 on Thursday night.

Texas has won eight of 11 games, pulling within a game of the final AL wild card despite trading away ace Yu Darvish to the Dodgers at the July 31 non-waiver trading deadline.

Perez (9-10) won his fourth consecutive start. He had two runners aboard in each of the second and third innings, but escaped both situations and cruised from there. He allowed seven hits, struck out three and didn't walk a batter.

Jason Grilli pitched the eighth and rookie Ricardo Rodriguez the ninth, earning his first career save to complete the Rangers' sixth shutout.

Troy Scribner (2-1) gave up three runs on three hits and two walks, striking out six.